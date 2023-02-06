Approaching the fifth anniversary of the May 2018 shooting that left 10 dead and 13 wounded, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady released a statement saying Pagourtzis, 22, is still unfit to stand trial.
Pagourtzis has been in treatment at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas. He was first committed to the hospital in November 2019 after being evaluated by mental health experts who determined that he would not be able to aid in his own defense.
If Pagourtzis ever stands trial, he faces a potential life sentence, with the possibility of parole after 40 years.
“The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” according to Roady’s statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency.
“This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
The larger community should adopt some of the outrage parents feel over this delay of justice and begin pressuring elected leaders at least to answer some reasonable questions about it, assuming they can’t get the process moving.
Roady and his office have taken a lot of heat about the delay. It might be reasonable to ask whether the office has done all it can to get past the roadblocks treating physicians have erected.
But the district attorney can’t, and shouldn’t be able to, just ignore those competency rulings.
Still, the fact Pagourtzis hasn’t and might never face justice is unsatisfactory for numerous reasons.
One is the legal limbo means the official files about the case are beyond public reach. The public has a right and, we’d argue, a responsibility to parse those records for information about all sorts of things including whether opportunities were missed to prevent the killings.
The limbo also prevents most sources from answering reasonable questions about what happened after the shooting.
For example:
• How did Pagourtzis go in a matter of only days or weeks from being to able to plan and execute the mass killing for which he’s charged, to being too detached from reality to answer for it?
• How does he spend his days at the North Texas State Hospital? Does he stare off into the distance in a catatonic stupor? Does he read books, watch TV, talk on the phone, meet with visitors?
• What exactly is the state of Texas doing at the state hospital to help Pagourtzis regain the mental faculties he somehow lost?
Anybody who commits a crime like the slaughter at Santa Fe High School is wrong in the head to some extent. But very few who survive escape judgment in court.
Many people believe Dimitrios Pagourtzis is no less sane than any of the rest.
Law enforcement officers can’t talk because the case is still open, but why can’t the physicians caring for him now not do so?
Some believe Pagourtzis beat the system and suggest the remedy for that is to push elected state leaders to get involved and provide some answers.
