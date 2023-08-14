Students have begun packing their backpacks, parents are filling out forms and teachers are setting up their classrooms: We’re entering the start of a new school year. With it, it’s good to remind ourselves of the various rules of road safety — and how we need to implement them.

Galveston already faced some issues with reckless driving in school zones in March of this year, with multiple instances of people driving 50 mph to 80 mph in the school zone, according to Weis Middle School crossing guard Maria Young. At the time, some community members advocated for more ticketing in school zones, although authorities were unsure whether the issue could be resolved that way. “Every day I wait for my son to get off the bus, and I see vehicles speed through our school zones at the different schools,” Brooke Lister, a Weis Middle School parent and teacher, said in an interview with The Daily News.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription