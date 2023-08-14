Students have begun packing their backpacks, parents are filling out forms and teachers are setting up their classrooms: We’re entering the start of a new school year. With it, it’s good to remind ourselves of the various rules of road safety — and how we need to implement them.
Galveston already faced some issues with reckless driving in school zones in March of this year, with multiple instances of people driving 50 mph to 80 mph in the school zone, according to Weis Middle School crossing guard Maria Young. At the time, some community members advocated for more ticketing in school zones, although authorities were unsure whether the issue could be resolved that way. “Every day I wait for my son to get off the bus, and I see vehicles speed through our school zones at the different schools,” Brooke Lister, a Weis Middle School parent and teacher, said in an interview with The Daily News.
On a more national level, the Transportation Research Board reported that “25,000 children are injured annually and more than 100 killed on average while walking to or from school, all as a result of speeding.” And according to the Texas Department of Insurance, “more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods.”
And now, we are transitioning back into a time of year when certain streets are suddenly packed with children filled with excitement and distraction after a couple months off. For drivers, this season requires heightened attention to surroundings and the road — especially in school zones, but everywhere.
Here are some reminders:
• Slow down in school zones: Speed limits are lower around schools for a reason. Children might run across the road unexpectedly and without using a crosswalk, and slowing to the appropriate speed is a definitively “better safe than sorry” situation.
• Avoid distractions: Yes, this means staying off your phone while driving. It also means avoiding eating, drinking, messing with the radio or anything else that might take your eyes or mind off the road.
• Obey school bus stops: Drivers in both directions must come to a complete stop when a school bus displays its stop sign and flashing lights. Yellow flashing lights mean to slow down, and red means stop.
• For parents, make sure you are dropping off your children in designated areas, as opposed to the middle of the street. During pickup and drop-off times, school zones are heavily congested with both cars and people. Staying patient may be an annoyance, but is vital.
• Yield to crosswalks. Even when children use the crosswalk, they still might cross at random and without much attention to whether a car is coming or its speed. It’s up to the driver to slow down and stop in these areas.
The Texas Department of Transportation has recommendations for children to remain safe as well, and parents should be clear with them about expectations and road safety rules:
• Always use sidewalks, and cross at marked crosswalks and intersections.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street, and do not assume the driver can see you.
• Avoid distractions while walking, like cell phones or video games. Don’t be distracted when with other students or friends, either.
Every year, there are inevitably car crashes around schools or involving children. By staying alert and following the rules of the road, we can hopefully cut down on these tragedies. And we can make sure the beginning of the school year remains a time of excitement for young learners by doing so, too.
