Galveston County’s unanimous decision to convert a vacant building in La Marque into a mental health facility signals a growing commitment to providing support for mental health issues in the county — and kills two birds with one stone, too, by helping relieve an undue burden on law enforcement officers.
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office mental health deputies must transport people needing psychiatric evaluations to St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, almost 60 miles from Galveston and more than 30 from League City.
This trek is both time-consuming and depletes the mental health team’s resources: It takes deputies off the shift for half a day, according to County Commissioner Joe Giusti. Having an accessible facility in La Marque will streamline this process, making it easier and more efficient for everyone involved.
It’s also commendable that the facility is being refurbished in effort to keep mental health patients out of jail.
“It’s kind of a waiting station,” Guisti said. “It’s a way to keep mental health patients safe. They can also start receiving treatment at the unit.”
Law enforcement is even partnering with The Gulf Coast Center, which will provide access to counselors, therapists, psychiatrists and case workers.
The overhaul of the former county clinic also is admirable as mental health services rise in demand around the country. The American Psychological Association reported in November of last year that two-thirds of psychologists reported seeing an increase in the severity of symptoms among patients in 2022.
Nearly half (47 percent) “said they had seen an increase in demand for substance use treatment and 64 percent saw an increase in demand for trauma treatment.”
As the need for these services grows, our local governments must rise up to meet them, and this new facility is a welcome step, especially after the University of Texas Medical Branch discontinued its mental health beds after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Many of the details of the new facility still need to be ironed out, including costs, when construction will start or how many beds will be available. But the wheels have been set in motion, and county officials deserve praise for addressing a systemic issue that is only getting worse.
But it’s important to remember that a single facility won’t quell the surging demand for mental health services forever. This state of things requires us to keep those wheels in motion and build up some steam, investing in additional mental health resources and legislation to help make it easier.
The approved construction by Galveston County commissioners is laudable in many ways: it frees up deputies for more important work, provides a facility other than jail to keep mental health patients safe, revitalizes an already-standing-but-empty building and overall is a big step forward in mental health care in Galveston County. It sets a strong example for the community, and we hope there are more similar initiatives to follow.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.