After a long, hot summer, Galveston County is finally starting to cool down a little bit. And with the “off-season” starting up, certain county cities are looking to beautify and otherwise pad the attractions while we’re on the lower end of the range.
For example, Galveston last week began projects like the beautification of 23rd Street between Mechanic and Market streets, spending $580,000 to install awnings, new curbs and gutters, as well as restore sidewalks, planters and landscaping. The city also in July awarded about $80,000 in grant money to improve public art around the island, with City Councilman David Collins saying that “art is absolutely one of the things we want to encourage.”
Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees also does a lot of heavy lifting on the tourism front, as we know, from helping to clear trash off our beaches to hosting events to bring visitors back time and time again. On Sept. 7, the board unveiled a project to install way-finding signs and informational kiosks around the city to the price tag of about $2.3 million.
The park board hopes signage will improve tourists’ and residents’ perception of the island, and the first phase of installation is planned to be ready by the time spring break and summer roll around.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce even held its annual Galveston Women’s conference last week, an event that brings together people from all over the island and off it right at the tail end of tourism season.
The city of Galveston isn’t the only one taking the time to beautify and straighten up its community during the off-season. League City, too, is working to make the city more inviting to visitors, last week approving $150,000 for a mural near Interstate 45 that will “reflect League City’s family and recreational lifestyle as well as the city’s natural beauty,” according to officials.
Keeping tourism numbers up is a never-ending job for Galveston County, especially when there are less tourists than usual around. In 2022, tourists broke island attendance and spending records with about 8.1 million visitors spending about $1.2 billion — but tourism spending is down this year, the park board revealed last week.
Park board officials reported that losses at East Beach and Seawall Urban Park resulted in park board revenue being down by about $220,701 from what was budgeted, for example. The biggest drop was in seawall parking, and fishing revenue at Seaworld Park is down by about $23,000 this year compared with last, according to park board data.
While it’s not clear the exact reason for the drop in attendance, park board officials suggested the main culprit was the oppressive summer heat, particularly in August. But the heat is part of a long-term trend toward warmer temperatures overall — and places so reliant on tourism, like Galveston, need to ensure the changing elements don’t continue to affect revenue like they did this year.
There’s no real off-season — that’s why the city hasn’t slowed down at all in continuing improvements around the island, and many of the island’s big events, like Dickens on the Strand and Mardi Gras, are amplified despite not being during peak tourist season.
If Galveston is going to continue to thrive as a community, and continue to break revenue records, even after a drier year than usual, then, as per usual, it’s off to a great start with these new beautification and tourism projects. As we say goodbye to summer, some are already looking ahead and working not only to keep Galveston on the map, but elevate it.
