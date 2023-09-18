After a long, hot summer, Galveston County is finally starting to cool down a little bit. And with the “off-season” starting up, certain county cities are looking to beautify and otherwise pad the attractions while we’re on the lower end of the range.

For example, Galveston last week began projects like the beautification of 23rd Street between Mechanic and Market streets, spending $580,000 to install awnings, new curbs and gutters, as well as restore sidewalks, planters and landscaping. The city also in July awarded about $80,000 in grant money to improve public art around the island, with City Councilman David Collins saying that “art is absolutely one of the things we want to encourage.”

