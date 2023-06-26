Texas is one of only 10 states to require a vehicle asset test to be considered for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — meaning that if you own a car worth a certain amount, it can disqualify you.
Until recently, if your primary vehicle was valued at more than $15,000, and any additional vehicles at $4,650 or more, you wouldn’t be eligible to receive SNAP benefits. In a move that will help thousands of struggling people across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott in April signed House Bill 1287, changing those numbers to up to $22,500 for the primary vehicle, and $8,700 for each additional vehicle.
The new law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, is a definite advantage to anyone in Texas who might need governmental assistance, as long as they meet the new requirements. A 2022 report by the U.S. Census Bureau stated there were 38,647 recipients of SNAP benefits in Galveston County in 2020 — about 11 percent of the population of that time. But there still is plenty of growth to be had, even in regards to vehicle asset tests.
Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, is pleased to see the bill pass but also wishes Texas would do away with considering vehicle assets altogether, she said in an interview with the Texas Tribune.
“When the real issue is, ‘What does this person need to feed their families?’ it’s just not an efficient policy. It’s not a productive policy,” Cole said. “I think that’s why the vast majority of states have said, ‘This isn’t something we’re going to factor in.’”
There’s a curious catch-22 in having vehicle asset requirements at all in Texas. To qualify for SNAP assistance at all, a person must work at least 80 hours a month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Galveston County, a vehicle is almost certainly necessary to get to the job at which you work 80 hours a month. If you don’t have a car, you can’t commute, can’t work and can’t get the benefits. But if you do have a car, can commute and can work, you might not get the benefits either, depending on your car.
Jennifer Washington, a mother of three who also was interviewed by the Texas Tribune, was critical of the vehicle asset test.
Selling the family’s car to be able to qualify would have jeopardized their finances even more because they wouldn’t be able to commute to their jobs and drive their family around with just one vehicle, Washington told the publication.
Feeding Texas, a nonprofit that organizes food banks across the state, reported that more than 54,000 households were denied SNAP because of the vehicle asset test in 2022. Hopefully, now that Abbott has signed this new bill, many more of those families will be able to receive much-needed assistance in Texas. Abbott should be commended for signing the bill.
But it doesn’t go far enough because 54,000 families last year were denied benefits because their vehicles didn’t qualify — for some, that will still be the case. The vehicle asset restriction disqualifies and denies people who need assistance, nicer car or not. It’s already hard to receive SNAP assistance generally. A single person must have a maximum monthly income of $1,869 — about $10.75 an hour at a full-time job. That’s more than minimum wage, but certainly not a living wage, which MIT’s “living wage calculator” alleges is about $16.79 an hour for a single adult with no children.
Texas needs to work on making SNAP and other resources for low-income households more accessible. House Bill 1287 is a big step forward — but it takes many steps to get anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.