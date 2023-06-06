A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court limiting the federal protection of certain wetlands has poised Galveston County at a crucial crossroads where economic development and environmental protection intersect.
Much of the landscape of Galveston County falls under federal jurisdiction protecting wetlands, and has been since the establishment of the Clean Water Act of 1972, which mandates permitting processes for construction that could affect wetlands.
On May 25, the Supreme Court voted on Sackett v. EPA, a decision that could greatly affect our county. This new ruling limits federal protection of wetlands to those that are directly contiguous to Waters of the United States, in this case the Gulf of Mexico. This means inland prairie and pothole formations, which were previously protected, now are not, and can be filled or built upon without a permit.
Allowing more land across the county to be developed might seem like a victory to some. Ted Cruz, for one, tweeted after the vote that “federal government has grown too large and become too involved in our lives and businesses.”
But regardless of whether you agree with that statement, there’s a lot more to it than that. For one, the wetlands in the county serve key purposes, like protecting water quality. Wetlands also serve as a point against shoreline erosion and flood protection.
Even without direct contingence to the Gulf, they absorb water and provide filtration, protecting the Gulf and bays from pollution.
Without wetlands, water flows more quickly to the coast and filtration is limited, said Bob Stokes, executive director of the Galveston Bay Foundation.
We all should know what high volumes of fast-flowing water can do. If you’ve forgotten, read up on Hurricane Harvey.
Stokes also pointed out that in places other than Texas, there are state laws to protect wetlands.
“The good news for some other states, but not Texas, is that they have regulations protecting wetlands at the state level,” Stokes said. “We don’t have that extra layer of protection.”
In 2003, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Departments urged the EPA in a letter not to limit jurisdictional oversight of non-continuous wetlands, because of their environmental impact, and that protected status should depend on the wetlands’ ability to prevent pollutants in water, and not on its connection to Waters of the United States. The EPA and others already have issued statements that they are considering next steps after the May 25 decision.
But again, not everyone agrees that this will cause harm to the county’s wildlife.
Architect Michael Gaertner’s firm provides design services, planning and project management of real estate and construction projects. He asserts this new decision won’t affect areas that are habitats for marine life, and that while much good has come from the Clean Water Act, “there’s been a lot of overreach.”
As we move forward, it is essential to strike a balance between progress and preservation. We need to continue the dialogue on this issue and work toward a solution that respects both our economic interests and our commitment to the environment. After all, the health of our county’s wetlands is directly tied to the health of our communities. We should not forget that in our pursuit of progress.
(1) comment
Nope. Now the EPA can’t call a mud puddle “wetlands”.
