By enacting a bill that went into effect Friday, Texas legislators showed a rare moment of nonpartisan action by eliminating sales tax on certain family and women’s products. In March, the Texas House passed the bill on a 129-14 vote.
Some of the items that will now be tax exempt include menstrual supplies, diapers, baby wipes, bottles, maternity clothing and even adult diapers. In January, House Speaker Dade Phelan spoke in favor of the bill: “How can we improve their lives and their children’s futures? Tax-free diapers, wipes and other child care supplies would be a great start,” he said, according to the Texas Tribune
The bill is expected to cost the state “about $227 million in general revenue funds over the next two years.”
Despite that, the positive real-world implications of this tax relief cannot be overstated. Texas is prioritizing childcare, supporting working parents and overall helping financially strained caregivers. A February report by Brigham Young University found that because of inflation, in 2021 the prices for pads rose 8.3 percent and tampon prices rose 9.8 percent. According to the Texas Tribune, two out of five women have said they have struggled to buy such products.
And according to the US Department of Agriculture, the average middle-income family spends between $12,000 and $14,000 on child-related expenses each year — and the cost for newborns is usually higher. The Institute for Research on Poverty also reported that about one in three mothers in the United States struggles with diaper scarcity, and that the cost of diapers has risen 22 percent since 2018.
Based on this information, there is clearly a need for caregivers to receive some kind of financial assistance, especially in Texas, where about 15 percent of people live in poverty.
Amy O’Donnell, the director of communications for the Texas Alliance For Life, told San Antonio news outlet KSAT that “Texas recognizes that we have to do more because there will be even more births in our state, as we’ve seen.” The Texas Tribune reported in June that close to 10,000 additional infants were born over a nine-month period after the abortion ban went into effect last year.
Texas is sending a powerful message by addressing concerns about costs of family and women’s products, and making these products tax free, especially in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and state-wide abortion ban.
Without access to abortion, it is more important than ever that parents be able to provide for their children, and these sales tax exemptions help them to do so. The cost to the state general funds is well worth being able to make sure families in Texas are thriving — after all, it’s the job of the government to help its citizens succeed.
Now that the bill is in effect, Texas has officially signaled commitment to its families, children and mothers, an exemplary model for other states to emulate.
