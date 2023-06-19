Were you outside at all this past week? Maybe you went to the beach over the long weekend. Maybe you attended a parade or grilled or even just sat outside for a while.
If you did, you probably noticed how hot it was — there was even a heat advisory over the weekend. If you did, you probably tried to stay hydrated, drank extra water, avoided hard labor, maybe even took breaks from being in direct sunlight.
On Tuesday of this past week, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127, called the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act. The new law will “bar cities and counties from passing regulations that are stricter than state ones,” as Texas Public Radio puts it. One aspect of this bill was the removal of local mandates ensuring construction workers get water breaks.
Cities such as Dallas and Austin have specific laws where construction workers must be provided with 10-minute breaks every four hours. Under this new bill, which will go into effect Sept. 1, these breaks no longer need to be provided. The new law also prevents any other city from requiring water breaks in the future.
Some supporters have said that in removing local ordinances, HB 2127 will help small businesses. Abbott tweeted that the law would “provide a new hope to Texas businesses struggling under burdensome local regulations,” and thanked state Sen. Brandon Creighton and representatives for “leading the charge to keep Texas the #1 state for business.”
Creighton himself called the bill “a lifeline for small businesses who need consistency and certainty to invest and expand and grow.”
And on the other hand, “we will see more deaths, especially in Texas’ high temperatures,” said Ana Gonzalez, deputy director of policy and politics at the Texas AFL-CIO, in an interview with the Texas Tribune. Additionally, the Houston Public Media found in June 2022 that at least 53 people had died from working in the heat in Texas since 2010.
“Surveys of Dallas construction workers before the city’s ordinance was adopted found that 33 percent said they didn’t receive rest breaks and 66 percent said they didn’t receive water,” according to Texas Public Radio.
In its own way, it could be considered admirable that Texas wants to make sure smaller businesses are able to thrive here. But they’re doing it at the expense of workers’ lives. Texas Public Radio reported that “eight years after Austin passed its rest-break ordinance … workers were 35 percent more likely to get a break because of the rule.”
And the heat is only getting worse. Officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas project a new demand record set on June 21. Long term, Houston Public Radio also reported last week that Houston’s average summer temperatures have increased by 4.2 degrees since 1970, with the city experiencing 53 additional days per year “when the temperature is above its summertime normal.”
In conjunction, The Daily News reported that “Houston typically sees its first 100-degree day in mid-July, but [June 15] will be the first 100-degree day for 2023.” It’s looking grim for laborers like construction workers, even with water breaks.
It would be a better world to live in if we knew that all companies wanted their workers to be safe and healthy over being maximally efficient, and we could rest assured that construction companies across Texas would provide plentiful water breaks for their workers unprompted — but we don’t live in that world.
That’s why labor laws are necessary; that’s why we have fire exits in buildings and why children don’t work in coal mines anymore.
It’s despicable that the Texas legislature would pass such a bill, one that will cause real, serious harm to workers, especially as temperatures continue to climb every year. If anything, the government — one meant to serve its people and not solely its businesses — should be mandating water breaks across the entire state, not taking them away.
(2) comments
Looks like someone has been listening to or reading propaganda from KUT -an NPR station. [rolleyes] Did you read the part that says "Ahead of the Senate's approval, Republican state Sen. Brandon Creighton of Conroe argued cities could still report unsafe work places through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration"?
Then KUT adds "Opponents argued Texas doesn't have requirements for when — or at what temperature — breaks should be mandated."
But OSHA does -(From the OSHA website)
"Water
Employers should provide cool water for workers to drink. Proper hydration is essential to prevent heat-related illness. For those working two hours or more, also provide access to additional fluids that contain electrolytes.
For short jobs, cool potable water is sufficient. Workers should be encouraged to drink at least one cup (8 ounces) of water every 20 minutes while working in the heat not just if they are thirsty.
For longer jobs that last more than two hours, employers should provide electrolyte-containing beverages such as sports drinks. Workers lose salt and other electrolytes when they sweat. Substantial loss of electrolytes can cause muscle cramps and other dangerous health problems. Water cannot replace electrolytes; other types of beverages are needed. Water or other fluids provided by the employer should not only be cool, but should also be provided in a location that is familiar to the workers, near the work, easy to access, and in sufficient quantity for the duration of the work.
Workers should be aware that use of certain personal protective equipment (e.g., certain types of respirators and impermeable clothing) can increase the risk of heat-related illness.
Workers should not rely on feeling thirsty to prompt them to drink. They should be reminded to drink on a regular basis to maintain hydration throughout their shift and beyond." For more look up OSHA "Heat-Related Illnesses and First Aid"
KUT then adds :"HB 2127 would effectively eliminate those protections, because they're not in Texas' Labor Code."
Nothing is eliminated since it is already covered by OSHA.
Hi Carlos! In the Texas Tribune's coverage of this bill, they interviewed David Michaels, a former OSHA head. Here's what he had to say, from that article:
“’Under OSHA law, it is employers who are responsible to make sure workers are safe,’ said Michaels, now a professor at the George Washington University School of Public Health. ‘And we have compelling evidence that they are doing a very poor job because many workers are injured on the job, especially in Texas.’
Michaels pointed out that OSHA does not have a national standard for heat-related illnesses and issues citations only for over-exposure to heat after an injury or death, but not before that occurs.
‘The better solution would be to have a national standard, but since we do not, local ordinances are very important for saving lives,’ he said. ‘Prohibiting these local laws will result in workers being severely hurt or killed.’
