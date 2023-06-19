Were you outside at all this past week? Maybe you went to the beach over the long weekend. Maybe you attended a parade or grilled or even just sat outside for a while.

If you did, you probably noticed how hot it was — there was even a heat advisory over the weekend. If you did, you probably tried to stay hydrated, drank extra water, avoided hard labor, maybe even took breaks from being in direct sunlight.

0
0
0
0
0

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

Looks like someone has been listening to or reading propaganda from KUT -an NPR station. [rolleyes] Did you read the part that says "Ahead of the Senate's approval, Republican state Sen. Brandon Creighton of Conroe argued cities could still report unsafe work places through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration"?

Then KUT adds "Opponents argued Texas doesn't have requirements for when — or at what temperature — breaks should be mandated."

But OSHA does -(From the OSHA website)

"Water

Employers should provide cool water for workers to drink. Proper hydration is essential to prevent heat-related illness. For those working two hours or more, also provide access to additional fluids that contain electrolytes.

For short jobs, cool potable water is sufficient. Workers should be encouraged to drink at least one cup (8 ounces) of water every 20 minutes while working in the heat not just if they are thirsty.

For longer jobs that last more than two hours, employers should provide electrolyte-containing beverages such as sports drinks. Workers lose salt and other electrolytes when they sweat. Substantial loss of electrolytes can cause muscle cramps and other dangerous health problems. Water cannot replace electrolytes; other types of beverages are needed. Water or other fluids provided by the employer should not only be cool, but should also be provided in a location that is familiar to the workers, near the work, easy to access, and in sufficient quantity for the duration of the work.

Workers should be aware that use of certain personal protective equipment (e.g., certain types of respirators and impermeable clothing) can increase the risk of heat-related illness.

Workers should not rely on feeling thirsty to prompt them to drink. They should be reminded to drink on a regular basis to maintain hydration throughout their shift and beyond." For more look up OSHA "Heat-Related Illnesses and First Aid"

KUT then adds :"HB 2127 would effectively eliminate those protections, because they're not in Texas' Labor Code."

Nothing is eliminated since it is already covered by OSHA.

Report Add Reply
ivyhettinger Staff
Ivy Hettinger

Hi Carlos! In the Texas Tribune's coverage of this bill, they interviewed David Michaels, a former OSHA head. Here's what he had to say, from that article:

“’Under OSHA law, it is employers who are responsible to make sure workers are safe,’ said Michaels, now a professor at the George Washington University School of Public Health. ‘And we have compelling evidence that they are doing a very poor job because many workers are injured on the job, especially in Texas.’

Michaels pointed out that OSHA does not have a national standard for heat-related illnesses and issues citations only for over-exposure to heat after an injury or death, but not before that occurs.

‘The better solution would be to have a national standard, but since we do not, local ordinances are very important for saving lives,’ he said. ‘Prohibiting these local laws will result in workers being severely hurt or killed.’

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription