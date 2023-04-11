A while back, The Daily News offered some changes in the rules for using the paper’s online discussion forums.
The new rules were more guidelines than rules, and editors have not enforced them rigidly.
The changes were to restrict the length of posts to words; no more than two posts or comments per thread per writer; and don’t post third-party web addresses that take readers away from the forums.
Otherwise, the guidelines remained the same as always. They require posting of the author’s real name, encourage polite discussion, discourage racism, bullying, threats of violence and so on.
Why attempt to make these changes? Our editors observed that the forums had become dominated by too few writers, perhaps because they so often descended to personal beefs between individuals.
Also, the forums often began with one topic and very quickly took sharp turns into unrelated issues.
Our goal was to develop forums that were inviting to more readers and writers. We hoped for more commenters on more subjects, writing clearly and briefly.
We see the forums today as improving, but not yet where we hoped they’d be.
Some users have complained in particular about the 150-word length restriction. For writers who feel they need more length to explain a position, The Daily News offers both letters to the editor (200 words) and guest columns (500 words with a good photograph of the author) in the print and digital editions.
The email address for both letters and columns is letters@galvnews.com.
We strongly believe in the idea of a community newspaper providing forums for a wide range of public opinion. We believe it’s one of the most interesting parts of the paper.
Again, we urge readers to observe the guidelines for using the forums.
Once again, the forum rules are:
• Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
• Keep it clean. Don’t use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
• Don’t threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
• Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
• Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
• Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
• Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
• Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
• Be proactive. Use the “Report” link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.
• Daily News editorial board
I’m willing to abide by the rules so long as they are consistently enforced.
As I commented at the outset of this foolishness, and as I think has been shown in the interim, it is impossible to have a meaningful discussion and stay within the guidelines. My interest here has always been to discuss ideas, putting forth my own and hoping that other readers can mount an intelligent challenge to my facts or opinions that they disagree with. As tempting as it would be to write a letter knowing that it cannot be contradicted in a meaningful way because of the censorship imposed on readers by the editorial staff, I can't see why anyone interested in actual discourse would be interested in such an exercise.
Please either return the forums to free speech or actually enforce the rules. What you have now is censorship of those who would follow the rules, and free reign by those the rules were designed to regulate. …149…150.
