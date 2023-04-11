A while back, The Daily News offered some changes in the rules for using the paper’s online discussion forums.

The new rules were more guidelines than rules, and editors have not enforced them rigidly.

Gary Scoggin

I’m willing to abide by the rules so long as they are consistently enforced.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

As I commented at the outset of this foolishness, and as I think has been shown in the interim, it is impossible to have a meaningful discussion and stay within the guidelines. My interest here has always been to discuss ideas, putting forth my own and hoping that other readers can mount an intelligent challenge to my facts or opinions that they disagree with. As tempting as it would be to write a letter knowing that it cannot be contradicted in a meaningful way because of the censorship imposed on readers by the editorial staff, I can't see why anyone interested in actual discourse would be interested in such an exercise.

Please either return the forums to free speech or actually enforce the rules. What you have now is censorship of those who would follow the rules, and free reign by those the rules were designed to regulate. …149…150.

