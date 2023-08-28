In a landmark decision over the summer, the Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donation guidelines, allowing gay and bisexual men to donate blood for the first time since 1985, a smart move that might ease the shortage of donated blood and represents a more inclusive policy.
The ban originally was enacted in the ’80s in an effort to prevent people who were HIV positive from donating blood, then assumed to mostly be gay and bisexual men. In May, the FDA finalized new procedures that use a set of individual risk-based questions to reduce the chance of transfusion-transmitted HIV.
“The questions will be the same for every donor, regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender,” the FDA’s website states.
Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s Local Health Authority, said it was about time the regulations were changed.
“That rule excluding gay men goes way, way back. At that time, HIV was much more rampant than it is today and our ability to test for it was much more limited.” Keiser went on to say tests today are much better at identifying contaminated blood, and the likelihood that someone could donate HIV positive blood is very low.
The updated guidelines aren’t just a win for inclusivity, but a practical move. Keiser also pointed out that summer is when there are frequently blood shortages “because there are more people out and there are more accidents.”
The American Red Cross in July reported that over the past two months it had collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than it needed. With an estimated 62,300 gay men ready to donate after the restrictions were lifted, according to the FDA, this change couldn’t have come at a better time.
Lesley Sommer, CEO of Access Care of Coastal Texas, a nonprofit focused on education and social services, including support for people with HIV and AIDS, captured the essence of the issue in an interview with The Daily News, saying that “the procedures that are in place for screening donated blood for any potential diseases would make it safe for anyone to be able to donate … . I don’t see why any particular segment of the population should be handled any differently than any other.”
Sommer pointed out that having people accept donations regardless of sexual orientation is the right step. Denying people the ability to help based on their sexual orientation isn’t a good move, especially when, as Keiser pointed out, we now have ways to prevent the contamination that people are worried about.
The FDA’s decision to allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood is a commendable one, rooted in modern science, societal needs and principles of equality. With improved technology and screening methods, we are poised to help limit blood shortages and strengthen our donor systems. This move will not only help fulfill medical needs but goes a long way in removing a long-standing stigma.
