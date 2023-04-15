Editor’s Note: Sunday marks the 76th anniversary of the Texas City Disaster. On April 16, 1947, the cargo ship Grandcamp was docked at the Port of Texas City with a hold full of ammonium nitrate fertilizer. The ship caught fire and exploded.
Hours later, after most people probably thought the horror was over, the fallout of the explosion would cause the cargo ship High Flyer, docked next to the Grandcamp and loaded with sulfur, to explode.
About 600 people died that day. The blast was felt in Galveston, where people on the streets were thrown to the pavement. Buildings swayed in Baytown. All within 20 miles of Texas City could see the plume of black smoke in the sky.
It is still today the worst industrial accident in U.S. history.
For many of the years since the disaster, Texas City residents and officials gathered to remember the dead, honor the survivors and celebrate the fact the city lived on and has prospered.
This might be the best of all the days since April 16, 1947, to pause for a moment and remember those lost, those who lived and especially that communities and nations who live on past the disasters they suffer.
Below is an editorial first appearing in The Daily News 76 years ago about such rebirth and resilience.
Galveston, April 19, 1947High courage and faith in the future of Texas City are clearly manifested by the declaration of the Monsanto Chemical Co. officials that they intend to rebuild on the site of the $10,000,000 styrene plant which was wiped out in the Texas City holocaust Wednesday.
Devastating as the whole experience has been for every man, woman and child in Texas City, they know that their sorrow cannot, must not, assume a negative nor burdensome character. They know that their salvation, and even comfort, depends on a resumption of a normal routine of living. The work of reconstruction must begin. A start on the road back must be made.
This is not just a matter of “business as usual” for Texas Citians. Business in that community can never again be “as usual” as long as any resident remembers the catastrophe which resulted in such appalling destruction and the death and injury of so many of the thriving community’s citizens.
But that is why Texas City will strive for greater achievements as she removes the scars left by the terrific blast. There has never been evidence to indicate that Texas City’s industrial career came to a sudden and violent end in the shattering explosion. With the immediate danger of further blasts removed, residents forced by circumstances to evacuate will return to their homes and their businesses.
Texas Citians are sorrowful. They will be sorrowful for a long while, as they remember the dead. But they will not despair.
They will face the future with the steadfast determination that everything possible will be done to avert any repetition of Wednesday’s disaster, as they rebuild their torn city.
Meanwhile, the sad task remains of burying their dead. Funeral services are now being arranged. A memorial service for those killed in the disaster will be held. In this, the first period of mourning comes to a climax.
Texas City is a community with many dead, but Texas City is not a dead city. Her suffering has been agonizing, but her courage has not failed her. On this basis, she will rise from the devastation which fate visited on her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.