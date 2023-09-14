As far as community issues go, few can generate as much passion as the welfare of animals. As League City contends with an overpopulation of shelter animals, a county-wide problem, and its newly implemented trap, neuter and release program, the decision this week to launch an online feedback portal exemplifies an earnest move toward transparency, a willingness to hear community concerns and an effort to do right.
The trap, neuter, release program, initiated in June, always had commendable intentions: to manage the stray cat population humanely, prevent unwanted litters and ensure a better coexistence for human and cat residents. The basis of the program is to trap feral cats, neuter them and then, because feral cats aren’t suitable for a household and can take care of themselves, release them back onto the street. But the program was put on pause in late August after a series of complaints arose. The main one being that friendly, house-ready cats were being released into the wild in a program meant for feral felines.
And so, after a heated city council meeting in August and a city animal advisory meeting Monday, League City launched Tuesday night an online portal that will gather feedback on the program. The creation of this website, leaguecitylistens.com/cats, is a shining example of proactive governance. By providing a centralized location for residents to voice their concerns and seek factual information, the city has created a bridge between rumor and reality.
Besides accusations of releasing house-friendly cats into the wild, other misinformation has been “telephoning” its way through the community. Drey Hicks, chief of staff at the shelter, said some residents claimed the shelter was overflowing with cats and keeping them in small cages. But more than half the cat cages were empty Wednesday morning, animal services manager Jasmine O’Keefe clarified. The swirling rumors have even led to calls for the termination of the shelter director at the August meeting.
But the new digital bridge League City has implemented should serve as a proof the city is taking these complaints seriously, and looking to dispel any confusion or frustration by residents. By actively seeking feedback, the city is ensuring the trap, neuter, release program is beneficial for the cats, but also reflective of what the community wants.
It’s crucial for the city to acknowledge the emotions and concerns of its residents, and through this portal, is doing so. The community outrage so far has made evident the need for open dialogue, updates and clarity on the trap, neuter and release program’s methods and goals. While reaching a solution and dispelling misinformation still might have a ways to go, the decision to open this online portal at all should instill confidence that any path forward will have more understanding and transparency from the local government, and should lead to the best interests of all involved — human or feline.
