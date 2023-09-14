League City Animal Shelter

LaKeisha Shaw, animal services supervisor at the League City Animal Care and Adoption Center, lifts Sweet Pea, a cat awaiting neutering, from his cage at the shelter in League City on Aug. 9.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

As far as community issues go, few can generate as much passion as the welfare of animals. As League City contends with an overpopulation of shelter animals, a county-wide problem, and its newly implemented trap, neuter and release program, the decision this week to launch an online feedback portal exemplifies an earnest move toward transparency, a willingness to hear community concerns and an effort to do right.

The trap, neuter, release program, initiated in June, always had commendable intentions: to manage the stray cat population humanely, prevent unwanted litters and ensure a better coexistence for human and cat residents. The basis of the program is to trap feral cats, neuter them and then, because feral cats aren’t suitable for a household and can take care of themselves, release them back onto the street. But the program was put on pause in late August after a series of complaints arose. The main one being that friendly, house-ready cats were being released into the wild in a program meant for feral felines.

