Every year since at least 1988, The Daily News has selected and honored a resident, and in some years more than one, as its Citizen of the Year.
We consider this to be the highest compliment the newspaper can pay to people who, through their personal or professional work, made the county a more prosperous, more livable, more civil, more civic or otherwise objectively better place.
For most of those 35 or so years, that effort was mostly in-house. The publisher, the editors and other organizational leaders would meet a few times and make nominations, and we’d attempt to argue those down to the one.
We talked about the good things nominees had accomplished during the previous year and often considered the whole scope of their works and reputation in deciding who to name.
The list of honorees going back to 1988 is a who’s who of movers and shakers whose influences were wide and tremendous, and a few who did a lot in a smaller footprint.
In 1988, we named Fletcher Harris, the World War II veteran and Galveston curmudgeon, for his long service in civic and community groups and for being the voice of the people, always informed and ready to speak up in effort to keep the government, and sometimes the newspaper, honest.
Since then, we’ve honored Walter P. Hall, the banker, civic leader and political kingmaker who helped shape modern League City; Alfreda Houston, a Galveston community and civil rights leader; and Jimmy Hayley, former executive vice president of Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, for his service to mainland communities.
Both Robert L. “Bobby” Moody and George P. Mitchell have been honored for things too numerous and well-known to need mentioning again, as have mayors Chuck Doyle of Texas City and Pat Hallisey of League City; and former state Reps. Craig Eiland and Mike Martin.
The list goes on and on — tireless community improver Betty Massey, who’d still make a great nominee today; businessman Mike Dean; Dick and Horacene Daugird, founders of the Lighthouse Charity Team; both Chuck and Mary Ellen Doyle for their lifetimes of good work; community champion B.J Herz; and Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County Public Health Authority, who did outstanding work helping guide us through COVID-19.
Last year, the newspaper named Dr. Pei-Yong Shi as its 35th annual Citizen of the Year. He led a team of researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch that contributed markedly to the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.
We’re proud of having honored more than 30 Citizens of the Year and for recording their names and deeds for history.
And in recent years, we’ve improved the process by opening the nominations to the public. Since 2020, the selection has been a lot less about what we think, and lot more about what you think.
The deadline for nominating people for The Daily News 2023 Citizen of the Year is 5 p.m. Friday.
No nominations will be accepted after that.
There’s still plenty of time and making a nomination is easy.
Just go to galvnews.com/coy and provide the information sought on the digital form.
The form itself is easy. All we need is the name of your nominee, good contact information for the nominee and a brief statement — as in a sentence — about why that person is worthy of the honor.
From those nominations, The Daily News will select 20 finalists and, from those, one Citizen of the Year. The finalists will be honored and the Citizen of the Year revealed during a special event on May 24.
All 20 finalists will be featured in a special publication in The Daily News on May 23.
So how about it, Galveston County? Who’s your pick for Citizen of the Year 2023?
