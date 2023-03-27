Last week, The Daily News reported police were searching for two people accused of stealing part of the Korean War Memorial in downtown Galveston. As a community, we should be appalled.

Whoever is finally arrested and convicted of the theft is guilty of more than vandalism, but also casting a hurtful action toward all U.S. veterans.

Charles Douglas

How did the thieves get the medallions? Were the medallions just laying out in the open unsecured and they walked up and took them or what? I don't know, and I have no idea why anyone would design something to honor anyone without securing items from the worst of the worst who lives in this nation!

I'm not criticizing but I can't understand why something that meaningful could be stolen so easily! Therefore if there is an explanation.....I would appreciate someone who knows what happen posting it here.

