Whoever is finally arrested and convicted of the theft is guilty of more than vandalism, but also casting a hurtful action toward all U.S. veterans.
And to steal from a memorial dedicated to and bearing the names of 51 men from Galveston County who served and died during the Korean War is unconscionable.
The memorial was unveiled May 27 and was designed with the help of Marine Corps veteran Doug McLeod. The reflective memorial wall is made of polished black granite and features names of people from Galveston County or who lived in the area at the time.
Why someone would deface a monument dedicated to those who served our nation is beyond most ordinary people’s understanding.
The Korean War rarely gets its due in history. For a long time, the conflict was officially considered a police action by the United Nations. But the reality was nothing short of war for the men and women on the battlefield. Bullets flew, bombs dropped and people died.
And in the end, the powers that be called it a draw — denying those who served the rightful claim to be considered equal with those who fought in similar conditions.
The Korean War was fought from 1950 to 1953, as the United States and South Korea fought North Korea and China in a conflict framed as a battle between capitalism and communism.
Nearly 5 million people died in the Korean War, hardly a skirmish by any definition of the word. America lost more than 33,000 soldiers, and more than 100,000 were wounded. Again, a significant number by any count.
Today, roughly 1 million Korean War veterans live and walk among us. And as we do any service veteran, we owe them our respect and thanks.
If anything good can come from this unfortunate chapter, let’s use this opportunity to remember and thank those who served in the Korean War. And while most veterans are modest about their service, let’s ensure they know we appreciate their sacrifices whenever the opportunity presents itself.
And if you have yet to visit the memorial in the 300 block of 20th Street, next to the American National Insurance Co. tower, we strongly encourage you to do so.
As for the missing medallion, detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people seen in a security video.
The man photographed wore sunglasses, a black button-up shirt and blue jeans. The woman was wearing a black hoodie over a T-shirt and jean shorts.
Anybody with information on the case is asked to call Galveston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 409-765-3762.
On behalf of The Daily News, we thank all who served in Korea and others who have done so under our flag. God bless you all.
• Leonard Woolsey
Editor’s note: Leonard Woolsey’s late father, Essel Leon Woolsey, served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War.
(1) comment
How did the thieves get the medallions? Were the medallions just laying out in the open unsecured and they walked up and took them or what? I don't know, and I have no idea why anyone would design something to honor anyone without securing items from the worst of the worst who lives in this nation!
I'm not criticizing but I can't understand why something that meaningful could be stolen so easily! Therefore if there is an explanation.....I would appreciate someone who knows what happen posting it here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.