This newspaper is making a few changes in its internet forums, effective immediately. For the change to work as intended, readers will need to cooperate.
So, please help. This experiment can’t work well without you.
The internet forums give readers an immediate way to respond to what we publish — news, features and editorials. At the end of each story online, there’s a comment button that readers may use to weigh in.
The system is imperfect. The forums never have worked precisely as we, and most newspapers, hoped.
Too few readers actually participate, so there are a few dominant voices. Some readers ramble on at length, making the forums less readable. Some readers act almost as online bullies, repeatedly berating those with whom they disagree.
There also is lot of what amounts to topic creep. Forum threads start on one subject and quickly divert to unrelated or little-related topics. People wage small, personal, narrowly focused arguments.
There always have been rules for the forums, but we are adding a few new ones. The new rules remain much the same as before, except for some small but significant changes.
• There is a new request for brevity — 75 words or less. Please note that this is a request, not an order. We believe forum posts should be clear and brief.
• We ask that readers post no more than two comments per thread or topic. We request that readers stick to the topic of the published item on which they are commenting. Resist the temptation to keep coming back for one more shot and then one more.
• Also, we ask readers not to post links to outside websites. This practice seems to take readers away from and not into the discussion.
• Finally, the new rules make clear what’s been the case all along. The Daily News owns this and all its published content, and forum comments may also be re-published in print.
One part of these rules that hasn’t changed is the suggestion that readers use the “Report” link. That’s a tool to give readers a way to flag violations of the rules or posts that are objectionable or offensive.
Our goal is more commentary from more, different readers, comment that is more focused on news and ideas of the day.
For that to work, there must be a partnership between the newspaper’s editors and its readers.
We conceive it as a bold experiment, really. It will be interesting to see how much civility remains in the age of social media.
• Daily News editorial board
Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com
(3) comments
Please bring on the real names policy. I think screen names lead to incivility.
"Also, we ask readers not to post links to outside websites." That's called VERIFICATION through FOOTNOTES. Some will simply copy and paste work that is not theirs, not original. That's called PLAGIARISM. Are you encouraging PLAGIARISM?
As far as BULLYING, I follow the Ralphie Parker rule of thumb. Interesting the original "bully" never gets chastised especially by those with the same mindset. [rolleyes]
On a limit of 75 words per post, are you going to include a word counter in the text box? Whoops, that was 83 words before "Whoops". My bad![whistling]
Terse posts lead to a lack of clarity.
Inquiry:
Will the GCDN Editorial Board exercise wisdom in selecting which AP stories to print? Some are okay but too many show a political bias with LIES which are easily disproven by "links" to other sources. [whistling]
