This newspaper is making a few changes in its internet forums, effective immediately. For the change to work as intended, readers will need to cooperate.

So, please help. This experiment can’t work well without you.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

seamus
Jim Casey

Please bring on the real names policy. I think screen names lead to incivility.

Carlos Ponce

"Also, we ask readers not to post links to outside websites." That's called VERIFICATION through FOOTNOTES. Some will simply copy and paste work that is not theirs, not original. That's called PLAGIARISM. Are you encouraging PLAGIARISM?

As far as BULLYING, I follow the Ralphie Parker rule of thumb. Interesting the original "bully" never gets chastised especially by those with the same mindset. [rolleyes]

On a limit of 75 words per post, are you going to include a word counter in the text box? Whoops, that was 83 words before "Whoops". My bad![whistling]

Terse posts lead to a lack of clarity.

Carlos Ponce

Inquiry:

Will the GCDN Editorial Board exercise wisdom in selecting which AP stories to print? Some are okay but too many show a political bias with LIES which are easily disproven by "links" to other sources. [whistling]

