In this case, it’s pretty easy to do and unlike most such opportunities, this one came with a second chance.
For more than 10 years, The Daily News has organized the Press Run, a very popular fall event that takes runners and walkers up onto, and in some cases over, Galveston’s causeway.
This year, for the first time, The Daily News is taking the Press Run to Texas City for a spring event.
Sign up and you’ll be among the first to ever participate in what promises to also become a Galveston County tradition.
The inaugural mainland Press Run had been scheduled for May, but was postponed to June 24, which is Saturday, because of forecasts of bad weather.
The forecast for this weekend looks good and the run should happen as planned.
Anybody who has participated in the Press Run probably will tell you it’s among the best organized and just plain fun events of its kind around.
It attracts everybody from serious runners looking for records and qualifying times, to people interested in a leisurely stroll on a nice morning. Everybody is welcome.
Runners and walkers tend to return year after year.
But the Press Run is more than just fun.
The entry fee and sponsorship money generated by the events support Galveston County teachers, students, literacy, civic-mindedness and newspapers in general through Newspapers in Education.
Newspapers in Education provides resources that use the newspaper to develop reading comprehension skills, critical thinking and a better understanding of the way the world relates to the classroom.
Each school day, hundreds of Galveston County teachers receive free newspapers to use in the classroom.
Teachers use the papers to encourage students to keep up with current events and to enjoy and form a habit of reading.
We’ll admit that sometimes they get to use The Daily News to teach students how not to spell certain common English words.
There is a waiting list of teachers each year who want to join.
We need your help to make the program a success for the upcoming school year.
The Press Run also benefits the efforts of Smart Family Literacy, which supplies books to children and Big Brothers Big Sisters, which provides mentors to young people.
The Press Run features certified 5K and 10K courses, a Kid’s 1K, a book character costume contest, dozens of vendor booths, music, food and much more.
It offers the usual fun-run T-shirts and other swag; it’s professionally managed and timed and provides medals to the top-three finishers overall and in several categories divided by gender and age group.
The mainland Press Run is Saturday, at Bay Street Park, 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City.
The children’s 1K begins at 7:30 a.m. and the gun for the longer distances is 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.