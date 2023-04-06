Our readers represent any number of spiritual paths, and we’re not here to talk religion.
It’s not the job of a news organization to tell people how they should or shouldn’t believe or worship or even if they should at all.
Our readers represent any number of spiritual paths, and we’re not here to talk religion.
It’s not the job of a news organization to tell people how they should or shouldn’t believe or worship or even if they should at all.
But hear us out.
Though it’s the foundation on which the Christian faith is built, there is a universal promise of hope in the Easter season. It can be found in many paths by many names, and it seems appropriate in troubling times.
It could be that every age is troubling to those living it, but the past few years seem to have been especially so.
We first published this editorial at just about the bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Times were grim for many. The pandemic is over but replaced by a war in Europe, along with financial and political rumblings hauntingly like those leading to big wars in the past. There’s deep political, social and economic strife at home. Times are hard, and the future looks grim for many.
It’s Friday. But Sunday is coming.
For Christians, Good Friday is the darkest, most wrenching day of the year. It’s the day Jesus suffered and died on the cross. It’s followed just two days later by the most jubilant and triumphant day on the Christian calendar — Easter (or Resurrection Sunday, as it’s being called to differentiate it from similar stories of rebirth in other faith paths) — when Jesus was resurrected from the dead. Reborn from the darkness of the tomb into the light of grace and glory.
The late S.M. Lockridge, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in San Diego from 1953 to 1993, shared this powerful message of hope in an Easter meditation:
It’s Friday. But Sunday is coming.
For all of us — Christians, Jews, Muslims, pagans, atheists and agnostics alike, here in the county, in the country and around the world, the “Sunday” might not come soon. But it will come.
Regardless of religious faith, or lack thereof, these next few days would be best spent focusing on the promise of the future more than the problems of the present; on family, friends and the coming spring.
Americans always have been a forward-looking people. It’s among our most well-defined characteristics and greatest strengths.
It’s Friday. But Sunday is coming.
• Daily News Editorial Board
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.