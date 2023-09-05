It’s something of a tradition this time of year at The Daily News to issue a reminder about the reality of hurricane season along this part of the Gulf Coast.
Although the hurricane-obsessed among us start talking about tropical weather in May, maybe April lately, the season is just now getting started.
The trouble is people, especially those who’ve yet experienced their first rodeo, as it were, might think the threat has passed for the year. School has resumed, people are distracted and everybody is thinking about fall and cooler weather.
This, however, is primetime for hurricanes here and history shows it would be unwise to forget that.
For example, last week was the sixth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, a late-August storm that brought disastrous flooding to the Galveston County mainland in 2017.
This year is the 123rd anniversary of the Great Storm, which destroyed Galveston and environs in early September 1900 and remains today the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
Sept. 11-12 marks the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Ike, which in 2008 destroyed Bolivar Peninsula, and flooded about 75 percent of Galveston Island, along with many other parts of the county, with massive storm surge.
None of this is news, but it serves as a reminder that the 2023 hurricane season is far from over. In fact, the period from mid-August to late October is peak hurricane season. Sunday is the absolute statistical peak in the frequency of Atlantic tropical cyclones.
That’s always worth repeating, but may be especially so in years like this one, when our part of the Gulf has been relatively quiet.
By this time, many people might be tired of hearing about hurricane season and be tuned out if nothing much is going on locally.
For practical purposes, though, the season has just begun and there’s a lot of time left for something to spin up and cause a lot of trouble here.
There’s no reason at this point to worry that any of the systems now being tracked will threaten this area, but there are also no guarantees that one of them, or one still yet to form, won’t before the season ends in a few weeks.
The only rational assumption in hurricane country is that one or more of them will make landfall somewhere close enough to cause trouble. And so, the only prudent thing to do each season is to prepare as if a hurricane will happen sometime before the season ends.
The single most important thing you can do before that one storm appears is to get your family together and make a plan.
Start your plan by making lists of things you want to do and supplies you’ll need.
Think in terms of needs — what you will need, what your family will need, your pets, your house.
Think about essentials — special medications and foods, contact lenses and insurance papers.
What does your car need? Will it hold up to creeping along for hours in heavy traffic and blistering heat? Are the tires good? Is there a spare? A jack? A handle? Do you know how to use them?
The bottom line is that hurricane season really gets rolling late in the summer, mid-August through October. If you’ve still not prepared, it’s time.
