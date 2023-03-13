Congratulations are in order for Hitchcock High School and its boys basketball team for winning a first-ever state championship title Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The team got close last season but lost a heartbreaker in the state semifinal.
Its success this year is an example of what’s important about high school sports, and other endeavors at which a person or team might fail, by a little or a lot, to reach some goal.
You can let it knock you out, or you can do what this team did and get up, get motivated, maybe get better and then do better.
The team lived up to its Bulldog nickname and there’s a lesson for us all in its success.
There’s a more personal aspect for the team in this win that point guard Damien McDaniel noted.
“My seniors, I love them so much, I’d do anything for them,” McDaniel said. “This is one of our goals they set at the beginning of the season — they wanted to win a state championship, so I put that on my list, and I wanted to scratch it off for them.
“So, even if they don’t touch a basketball again, they can say in high school they won a state championship.”
That attitude is part of the bedrock of what makes a team. Without it, all the talent in the world won’t be enough.
Hitchcock graduates four seniors — Saxton-Rivera, Taron Elam, Issac Garza and Tyler Crear — from its 2022-23 state championship team, but returns its entire starting five of McDaniel, Jones, Sherwood, Bryce Dorsey and Kelshaun Johnson. Also coming back will be Tahara Goins Jr., Kamari McNeal and Trevor Gregory.
So here’s to the 2023 Hitchcock Bulldogs basketball team.
We hope you have a great spring break and can’t wait to see you play next season.
