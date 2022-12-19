Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky recently pleaded with Congress for more money for COVID. How about asking the Teamsters union to share some of its $36 billion pension bailout that President Biden announced?

Democrats sold their $1.9 trillion spending bill in 2021 as COVID “relief,” but it included about $86 billion to shore up more than 200 ailing union multi-employer pension plans. The $36 billion for the Teamsters’ Central States Pension Fund is the largest tranche awarded so far, but Biden assured his labor friends more is on the way.

Ted Gillis

What a cry baby article. This is just one of those Wall Street Journal anti union articles that they publish periodically at the request of the US Chamber of Commerce, I suspect. The article claims that union wages bankrupted union companies while making the surviving companies carry their pension burdens. Hooey. These pensions are funded by the employees and is a negotiated part of their compensation. By the way, companies surviving while others fail is just a function of capitalism, not unionism. Almost all business failures are the cause of poor management, not wages and benefits. Look at any successful business and you will find successful owners or managers running them. I have worked for two union companies in my lifetime. One went bankrupt because it over extended itself by underbidding and mismanaging on the construction of a major amusement park in San Antonio. This project was a “non union” venture by this company, I might add. The second union company I worked for is still successful and is now one of the largest mechanical contractors in the state. Other mechanical contractors have come and gone, with their success having nothing to do with being union or not. Several are doing business here in Galveston County at UTMB, area schools and the petrochemical plants providing good paying jobs. I might also add that union workers have been proven to be the best trained and most highly skilled workers in their fields.

Thank you GCDN for publishing this article and providing us readers with an opportunity to comment.

Also thank you for the coffee mug, that I picked up this morning!

