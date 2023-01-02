In 2020, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump paid no federal income taxes by claiming millions in dubious deductions and carrying over losses from previous years.

Somehow, that’s not the most scandalous detail to emerge following the House’s four-year legal brawl to obtain Trump’s tax returns. It turns out the Internal Revenue Service did not conduct — let alone complete — mandatory examinations of Trump’s returns while he was president, despite its own internal policy from 1977 requiring such reviews and the White House’s claims that they were happening.

Mary Gillespie

Substantiation does not have to be submitted with the return.

It must be available if the IRS challenges the value assigned to the donation.

On a (much!) smaller scale, I do this myself: donations to a charity thrift shop are listed as a total value on my return. If questioned, I have a complete list and photos of each donated item.

The IRS is already overburdened - they do NOT want additional tons of paper submitted!

Carlos Ponce

I wonder what value Bill Clinton's accountants assigned to his donated underwear? Oh, that's right ..... $2 each pair.

