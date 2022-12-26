Are Andre Thomas and Andrea Yates so different?

Both were severely mentally ill and hearing voices before they killed family members in what they said were attempts to save them from evil forces. Yet Thomas, found guilty of capital murder, is set to be executed in four months while Yates, found not guilty by reason of insanity, remains confined to a state mental hospital, where she will likely live out her days.

