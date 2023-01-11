Galveston police and federal narcotics agents did the right thing Tuesday by going loud with news of an arrest in connection with a pair of fentanyl-induced deaths that occurred on Christmas Day.

The editors had previously criticized police for being too slow and tightlipped about disclosing information about the deaths and the clear and present risk to others they illustrated.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

