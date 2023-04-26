Awaiting Galveston voters at the polls during the local election culminating on May 6 is a ballot proposition rendered in the typically opaque language of that prose form.
“Adoption of the existing one-half of one percent sales and use tax for the following types of projects funded with the sales and use tax to be apportioned as provided and set forth: one-eighth of one percent for beach remediation projects along the Gulf of Mexico, including beach renourishment; one-eighth of one percent for projects related to recreation and community facilities including parks and park facilities; one-eighth of one percent for projects related to infrastructure improvements; and one-eighth of one percent for projects related to the promotion or development of new or expanded business enterprises, including the maintenance and operation of such projects.”
Assuming anyone might get through those 103 words still more or less conscious, it would be fair to ask what it means and what a “For” or an “Against” vote might achieve.
After interviewing city and community leaders hoping a majority votes For, here’s what we understand.
First, though, what the ballot proposition is not about. It has nothing to do with hotel occupancy tax or controversy between the city and Park Board of Trustees over revenue from that tax. The vote is about a 0.5 percent slice of the city’s 2 percent sales tax.
Sales tax is collected on transactions involving just about everything except some food products.
This particular part of the rate is designated as a “4B” or “Type B” sales tax, which means the revenue, a little more than $7 million last year, is managed by the Industrial Development Corp., rather than the city.
Revenue from the other 1.5 percent of the city sales tax rate goes into the city’s general fund where it helps pay for general operations such as public safety.
Revenue from the 4B part of the rate is restricted to spending in four categories — parks, beach renourishment, infrastructure and economic development. Each category is funded by a one-eighth share of the revenue.
The ballot question is whether voters want to lift a sunset provision that would retire the 0.5 percent, 4B part of the rate in 2029.
If a majority of voters chose “Against” and the proposition failed, nothing would change until 2029, when the 0.5 percent tax and the Industrial Development Corp. would go away; theoretically anyway. Advocates have made clear they will put the matter back on a ballot before that happens.
The immediate issue is this: Because authorization for the city to collect the 0.5 percent tax, which voters bestowed in about 1993, is encumbered with the sunset provision, it’s difficult, near impossible by some accounts, to use the revenue to pay off debt issued to conduct capital projects.
At the core, it’s a matter of time. When voters approved the tax 30 years ago, the sunset provision didn’t matter much. Financing debt over 30 years is typical.
Attempting to sell bonds, for example, backed by revenue that might disappear in six years, is probably impossible or would at least be incredibly, prohibitively expensive.
So, the real question for voters is whether the Industrial Development Corp. should retain the ability to leverage its revenue to issue debt for capital projects such as soccer and baseball fields, street improvements, park upgrades and beach remediation. In the past 15 years, the Industrial Development Corp. has been able to construct the Fort Crockett Little League Baseball Complex, Sandhill Crane Soccer Complex and Lasker Community Pool, to name a few.
Leaders advocating to lift the sunset provision — who are urging voters to choose “For” — said future projects might include supplying sanitary sewer to West End residents who now rely on septic tanks and perhaps buying Pelican Island land from the Port of Houston Authority.
The editors argue revenue from the tax, 50 percent of which is collected from out-of-towners, has done a lot of good and should continue.
We join the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Galveston Economic Development Partnership in urging voters to choose “For.”
