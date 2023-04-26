Awaiting Galveston voters at the polls during the local election culminating on May 6 is a ballot proposition rendered in the typically opaque language of that prose form.

“Adoption of the existing one-half of one percent sales and use tax for the following types of projects funded with the sales and use tax to be apportioned as provided and set forth: one-eighth of one percent for beach remediation projects along the Gulf of Mexico, including beach renourishment; one-eighth of one percent for projects related to recreation and community facilities including parks and park facilities; one-eighth of one percent for projects related to infrastructure improvements; and one-eighth of one percent for projects related to the promotion or development of new or expanded business enterprises, including the maintenance and operation of such projects.”

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

