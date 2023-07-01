Many of us tend to think of the Fourth of July as a day to celebrate patriotism, which it is, in a way.
But it’s good to remember the actual holiday is Independence Day, and it celebrates a revolutionary act of defiance and protest against established state power.
These divided days offer a good opportunity to recall what the Fourth of July actually represents.
We’ll celebrate the nation Tuesday with flags and bunting in red, white and blue, which is a grand thing to do, and we applaud it.
At its core, though, the holiday is about the individual, not the state, and about the truculent streak that defines as much as anything else the character of the American people.
We have never been willing to suffer in silence, which makes for a loud, chaotic society even in good times and spins things out of control at times into lawlessness and even absurdity.
Still, that tendency to rebel against injustice and to always push for more liberty is among the best things about us.
We should celebrate that, look forward to evolving toward a more perfect union and appreciate being heirs to one of the most remarkable innovations in human history.
The power and rights of nations had been established long before July 4, 1776, when 56 proto-Americans representing 13 rebellious colonies bent on separating themselves from their mother country and monarch signed our Declaration of Independence.
What’s most remarkable and enduring about that document isn’t that it set the stage for the creation of a new nation — that had happened for ages.
What was new and revolutionary, in the broad sense of that word, was that it established individual rights among that new nation’s fundamental principles and that it claimed for the people the right to govern themselves and to change the government themselves.
On July 4, we celebrate what is arguably the most eloquent and influential act of political protest in history.
Americans don’t have a monopoly on political protest. But protest and dissent, more than obedience, are central parts of American patriotism.
What we’re celebrating is a spirit of independence that asserts people have rights that government can’t trample.
On July 4, 1776, that spirit was expressed in an intellectual protest that inspired many others, including some alive today and others that will break out tomorrow.
Those who signed the Declaration of Independence had been loyal British subjects, but they had a long list of grievances. They contended the lawful government time and again had trampled on their rights.
Some of their protests might sound eerily familiar. The signers of the declaration claimed, for example, the government was interfering with private citizens who simply were minding their own business. They claimed the government was imposing taxes without really hearing from the public.
The Declaration of Independence asserts that repeated violations of individual rights cannot be tolerated. It concludes that any government that systematically violates the natural rights of individual citizens surrenders its claim to authority.
When people who deserve better get sorry treatment from those who govern, they can accept it meekly or they can protest.
Independence Day is a day to celebrate the spirit of those who spoke up — and still speak up today.
• Michael A. Smith
