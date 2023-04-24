Early voting has begun and we urge every eligible person — many thousands of you — to cast ballots in the May 6 election.
The outcomes of the election will shape everything from policing, quality of life, public services for which you pay, taxes and the future of some of our public schools.
We’re not telling you who to vote for, but we’re urging you to exercise your civic duty and your right to vote.
If history repeats itself, most voters will sit out the local elections, mistakenly believing those contests and ballot questions don’t really matter or their votes don’t count.
But local elections do matter and are more democratic than presidential elections. And although presidential elections are important, it’s in local government elections that voters can have the most power and the greatest influence, we’ve argued before and will again.
Locally, voters can attend board meetings, commission and committee meetings, serve on committees and, best of all, have easy access to the people they’ve elected, even running into them at the coffee shop or supermarket.
Although the public elects members of Congress, governors, state legislators, mayors and other local officers, the nation’s highest office is determined by the Electoral College.
Our founding fathers believed the general public lacked the capacity to efficiently and effectively elect the president of the United States. That lack of faith led to the establishment of the Electoral College.
Local elections are far more straightforward — one person, one vote and the winner takes all. Every vote truly counts in local elections.
“There are more than half a million local elected officials in the United States, and their decisions affect all of our lives,” according to researchers of Portland State University, who in 2016 set out to study who votes in local races. Their findings were disheartening.
Those who vote in local elections tend to be much older than the median resident and hail from more affluent neighborhoods, according to the researchers, who analyzed 23 million records to understand who voted in local elections in 50 U.S. cities.
“While presidential or other national elections usually get a significant voter turnout, local elections are typically decided by a much smaller group of voters,” according to researchers. The median age of voters was 57 — nearly a generation older than the median age of eligible voters. City residents 65 and older were 15 times more likely to cast ballots than residents between the ages of 18 and 34.
When too few people elect local leaders, a small fraction of residents can have outsized influence in decisions about critical issues such as schools, parks, housing, libraries, police and transportation, according to researchers.
Voters have an opportunity to cast ballots in important races in cities across Galveston County.
“If more Americans participate in local elections — and local elections are set up to encourage broad participation — local officials will be held accountable to everyone they represent,” according to the Portland State University researchers.
