Summer means a lot of different things along the Texas Gulf Coast. Among them is a chance to enjoy life on the water in boats. Doing that, however, comes with some risks, especially for people who don’t know or don’t follow some common-sense rules.
As we reported on the front page today, Texas ranks in the top 20 of states for a high number of boating fatalities. Some of that’s probably just a matter of geography, but a little bit of education and some extra care almost certainly could save lives on the water.
U.S. Coast Guard figures show 70 percent of boating deaths occurred on vessels operated by people who’ve had no safety instruction. To help keep boaters — novice, expert and everyone in between — safe, the Water Sports Foundation suggests:
• Take a boating safety course and make sure you can operate a VHF radio and personal locator beacon.
• Make sure you’re familiar with the operating instructions of your vessel and check your equipment before departure.
• Life jackets save lives — wear them. Make sure your boat is equipped with U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets for all passengers, and they’re sized to fit.
• Don’t drink and drive — that goes for boats as well as cars.
• Use an engine cut-off switch, an onboard safety device connected to the boat’s captain. Should the driver fall out of the boat, the switch will immediately stop the engine.
• Before departing, file a float plan with friends, family members and/or your marina including the names of all aboard with contact information including cell phone numbers; your destination with a planned itinerary and stops along the route; and your estimated return time.
• Plan your outings according to weather forecasts and conditions. If you run into a storm, find shelter as soon as possible. If your situation and plans change because of weather, be sure to alert the people on your float plan.
• Before getting underway, clearly communicate safety information and ground rules with all passengers, including children.
• Every passenger should have a designated seat inside the boat and should be safely secured while underway.
• Know your boat’s designated maximum capacity rating, and consider not only the weight of passengers, but also gear, coolers, water toys and other carry-ons.
• Continually sweep the horizon, and carefully watch and anticipate boating activity.
• If you’re new to boating with limited experience, don’t choose the busiest boating day of the year to travel to the most populated hotspot for boaters. Crowded spaces make it harder to navigate and set anchors and lines.
• Be aware of established speed limits and no-wake zones; respond accordingly.
• Be extra careful at night. Make sure all your navigation and running lights are operational, and be extra vigilant for boaters who may operate under the influence after a day of drinking on the water.
With some tweaks, the rules for safe boating are much like those for safe driving and boil down to common sense.
We’re lucky to live in an area where boating is so accessible and such a big part of our culture and lifestyle. Proper boating education, care and common sense can keep your fun on the water from going under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.