We’ve all heard it before — probably hundreds of times. But for some, it doesn’t seem to be sticking: Clean up your trash.
Last week, dozens of upstanding citizens met at Seawolf Park to collect fishing line, debris and other trash that pollutes our waters and causes harm to marine life living there. The effort was headed by SaltWater Soul, a Galveston-based apparel brand, which has been leading an annual cleanup for eight years. For the first time, this year’s cleanup was through a partnership with the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, the Galveston Police Department and other organizations.
Theresa Morris, rehabilitation hospital manager for the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, said that fishing line and netting have been one of the major causes of marine life injuries and deaths, especially for sea turtles. “We actually had one of our green sea turtle patients be a repeat customer,” Morris said. “The first time we were able to successfully rehabilitate and release it. But unfortunately, the second time we had found it, it was entangled in a fishing line and had drowned and was found deceased.” Most of the turtles the center receives calls for are already deceased, Morris said.
Plastic waste makes up 80 percent of all marine pollution, according to UNESCO, an agency of the United Nations, and “around 8 to ten million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean each year.” Similarly, the World Wildlife Fund in 2020 published that “between 500,000 to 1 million tons of fishing gear are discarded or lost in the ocean every year.”
At the cleanup, members of the Galveston Police Department Marine Division donned scuba gear in order to cut away monofilament fishing line with knives and put it and other trash into containers. Even for the divers themselves, getting caught in the monofilament lines was a concern, Lt. Sean Migues of the division said.
It should be obvious to anyone and everyone that we need to be cleaning up after ourselves when fishing or otherwise patronizing the waters and beaches of the Gulf. Even if, for some reason, the idea of endangered sea turtles drowning trapped in monofilament doesn’t strike you at all, the cleanliness of our beaches is important for other reasons too.
Pollution on the beaches and in the water affects the economy. Galveston relies heavily on tourism, especially surrounding its beaches; city officials numbered around 500,000 tourists just for the recent Memorial Day weekend, and The Daily News reported about $1.2 billion in tourism revenue in 2022. Dirty, ugly, trash-covered beaches don’t bring in that kind of money. Keeping our ocean and coastal ecosystem healthy for the sake of marine life is just one — albeit crucial — piece of the puzzle.
We want to give much-deserved kudos to Wagner and anyone else who helped with last week’s cleanup, as well as anyone who generally picks up after themselves when in nature. We hope that all who participated continue to do so, and that many more choose to join them. We also want to give a stern warning that picking up your trash — and maybe even the trash of others, if you see it left behind — is necessary to not only keep our surrounding environment beautiful and inviting, but to keep it healthy, for ourselves and the natural life that lives here — and has lived here since long before we arrived.
Words are cheap! Take a look on the ground underneath the signs that say Don’t Mess With Texas. There you will see litter and trash that has been there for a very long time. Then drive the roads in Texas that connect with neighboring states. As soon as you drive in to Texas you can see the difference right away. Texas highways are loaded with litter compared to neighboring states.
