Seawolf Park Cleanup

Volunteer Steve Franks holds a tangle of fishing line while participating in a shoreline cleanup event at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island on June 7.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

We’ve all heard it before — probably hundreds of times. But for some, it doesn’t seem to be sticking: Clean up your trash.

Last week, dozens of upstanding citizens met at Seawolf Park to collect fishing line, debris and other trash that pollutes our waters and causes harm to marine life living there. The effort was headed by SaltWater Soul, a Galveston-based apparel brand, which has been leading an annual cleanup for eight years. For the first time, this year’s cleanup was through a partnership with the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, the Galveston Police Department and other organizations.

George Laiacona

Words are cheap! Take a look on the ground underneath the signs that say Don’t Mess With Texas. There you will see litter and trash that has been there for a very long time. Then drive the roads in Texas that connect with neighboring states. As soon as you drive in to Texas you can see the difference right away. Texas highways are loaded with litter compared to neighboring states.

Report Add Reply

