As February begins, so too does Black History Month. Acknowledging and celebrating Black accomplishments and lives should be done year-round, but during this time especially.
It was first celebrated in 1926 with a national “Negro History” week, chosen in the second week of February to accompany the birth dates of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. From there, it has grown to be an officially recognized holiday, and with it comes a cornucopia of heritage and celebration around the United States.
Galveston County itself has a specific and enduring legacy of Black history.
From the more well-known, like Galveston’s role as the birthplace of Juneteenth or being the birthplace of legendary heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson, to the perhaps more obscure, like Texas City being home to the 1867 Settlement, a Black community that came out of the Reconstruction period after the Civil War.
Galveston can also boast of Saint Augustine Episcopal Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church and Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, all the first Black churches of their denominations in Texas.
As February starts, there will be events around the community celebrating Black History Month. For those who may know little about Galveston County’s Black history, the Nia Cultural Center and Galveston’s self-guided Freedom Walk, commemorating Juneteenth, are excellent places to start.
The people of Galveston County, regardless of race or creed, should be proud of all that Black people have done — both here and far beyond the borders of our county. The accomplishments they have made aren’t individual, separate events or acts, but part of the united voice of our country’s history.
This is not to say that the adversity that Black people have been through is said and done. Black History Month should not only inspire us to learn about the past, but encourage us to continue to work to end bigotry.
Black History Month serves not only as a teaching tool for all that Black people have accomplished in the past, but is crucial in working toward a better and less prejudiced future.
