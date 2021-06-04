The Daily News supports the bipartisan Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which would make Juneteenth a national holiday, and urges readers to lobby elected leaders in the U.S. House and Senate to do so as well.
The act presents an opportunity to mark the end of the worst chapter in U.S. history, to help more fully acknowledge how low that point was and fully recognize how far we’ve come since.
A national Juneteenth holiday could be a point around which Americans can rally in celebration of all that unites us and help us continue our pursuit of that more perfect union with renewed commitment and vigor.
It’s the right thing, and this is the right time.
The act is codified in Senate Bill 475 and House Resolution 1320 and already has wide support on both sides of the aisles in both chambers.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a longtime advocate for national observance of Juneteenth, is among 59 cosponsors — 39 Democrats, 18 Republicans and two independents — in that chamber, for example.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is not yet clearly among the supporters, however.
The House version of the bill, introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, has 160 cosponsors — 158 Democrats and two Republicans.
Those two Republican cosponsors both are from Texas and one is U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, who represents Galveston County in the House.
We applaud Weber for supporting the bill and urge the rest of the Texas delegation to join him.
The current legislation is more ambitious than previous attempts to elevate Juneteenth to national recognition. It’s also more appropriate.
Previous efforts, which also were introduced by Cornyn and Lee, attempted to name Juneteenth as a National Day of Observance like Flag Day or Grandparents Day. Such days are not official holidays during which government offices and banks typically are closed.
It’s tempting to think that perhaps the ambition of adding Juneteenth to a relatively short list of 10 national holidays caused a similar effort to fail last year, although bills to make Juneteenth a simple day of observance never made it to law either.
But that’s the argument Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson used last year to kill a similar bill that also had fairly wide bipartisan support. Johnson complained about the potential cost of creating a new federal holiday and wanted the Senate to compromise by eliminating another federal holiday from the calendar.
Johnson’s is a false argument, of course. It’s a poison pill meant to divide Americans into warring blocs each defending its holiday.
His argument also is shortsighted. As the country matures, we might want to add many other days to the list of national holidays.
The legitimate question is whether the historical event Juneteenth celebrates rises to a level worthy of a national holiday.
We join many in arguing it clearly does.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown got to the core of why that’s true in comments to a Daily News reporter. Brown was talking about the city council’s recent vote to make Juneteenth a city holiday, but the point holds up in arguing for a national holiday, as well.
“It’s about recognition,” Brown said. “It’s about equality and independence. We think of July Fourth as Independence Day but, in reality, the entire nation wasn’t independent until we had Juneteenth.”
Juneteenth marks the end of legal human bondage in this country. It marks one of the quantum leaps the nation has taken to get nearer the high ideals defined in our founding documents.
It honors the people of all races who worked and fought and died to end slavery here, which was an event all Americans who believe the self-evident truths upon which the country was founded should celebrate.
• Michael A. Smith
