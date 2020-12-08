The coronavirus pandemic is brutal. Unlike hurricanes, which are time-limited and typically hit concentrated areas, the pandemic has disrupted all sectors of society around the world and seems to be never-ending.
As a result, communities pretty much have to step up and take care of their own.
And, boy, did Galveston County do just that.
The ABC-13 Houston 40th Annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive at Ball High School in Galveston, which benefits the Galveston County Food Bank, wrapped up last week. With pandemic layoffs and shutdowns, officials feared participation would be down from previous years.
It’s an especially problematic situation because the pandemic is creating more need than ever before and at the same time cutting off fundraising opportunities for the nonprofit organizations that communities count on in normal times.
But as it turns out, Galveston County came through. No surprise, really. Mike Dudas, coordinator of the Ball High School event, reports the drive received 28,483 pounds of non-perishable food items and $32,614 in monetary donations, with $1,406 still pledged to come in as of Friday afternoon.
Last year, the drive collected a little more than 25,000 pounds of food. “And that had been our second-best year to date,” Dudas said.
Also in 2019, the drive brought in less than $1,000 in monetary contributions. “Our best year before that was approximately $2,000,” he reported.
Also on Friday, The Rev. Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran Church led a Feed Galveston food-packaging event, packing up more than 50,000 meals to be given out to community members in need through various local food banks.
One in nine Americans struggle with hunger, according to nonprofit organization Feeding America. In Texas, there are about 4.2 million food-insecure people and about 49,000 in Galveston County, based on Feeding America’s most recent “Map the Meal” food insecurity study.
All of the food and money collected at Ball High School goes to the Galveston County Food Bank and stays in Galveston County.
The food bank wouldn’t be able to feed the community without the support of residents and programs like Feed Galveston, food bank President and CEO Donnie VanAckeren said, adding that the organization is “overflowing” with new clients, due in large part to the pandemic.
The Daily News has been a proud member of the Galveston County community for 178 years. Things like this make us prouder still.
Kudos to county residents and businesses for keeping the spirit of giving alive and stepping up to help our neighbors in need.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
