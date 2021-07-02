This year marks the 20th anniversary of an event most Americans refer to simply as 9/11. The moment is forever etched in our memories — where we were, who we were with and how we felt.
To commemorate this historic event and to record our county’s collective memories, The Daily News invites the community to help create a record of those where-were-you stories and recollections. The Daily News will create in print and digital formats a historic depository of select stories, personal connections and remembrances of those lost.
Submissions are due on or before July 31.
Readers can submit their stories using the digital form at: www.galvnews.com/site/forms/editorial/911/
This effort is about remembering and healing a wound so deep our nation will never forget.
Also, a portion of the proceeds from the publication will be donated to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
We hope you will join us.
• Leonard Woolsey
