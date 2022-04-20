It’s also San Jacinto Day, so don’t forget to fly your Lone Star flags.
On April 21, 1836, Gen. Sam Houston’s army defeated the Mexican army.
As battles go, San Jacinto was spectacular only in its brevity — 18 minutes. Both armies were small.
Compared to the murderous battles of the American Civil War, it was virtually bloodless.
But it’s hard to imagine any battle having a greater impact. In a single day, a republic that appeared to be on the verge of collapse won its freedom.
Before long, a territory ranging from Texas to California would change hands. A country that would have developed as a region of Mexico would become part of the United States.
There are many ways to commemorate the day, including by getting better acquainted with some nearby places with stories to tell.
One, of course, is the San Jacinto Monument, which is just about 40 miles up the road in La Porte at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site. The small park includes the 570-foot monument and a museum.
Closer to home for many, The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st S. in Galveston, offers one of the most extensive collections covering Texas history to be found anywhere, including what has been billed as the world’s largest diorama of the battle.
You could pay a visit today to the Texas Heroes Monument at 25th Street and Broadway in Galveston.
The monument, commissioned by Henry Rosenberg, was dedicated on San Jacinto Day in 1900. Special trains came to Galveston from across the state.
The monument has four bronze panels that tell a story of the republic.
• The defense of the Alamo. You can see Jim Bowie, weapon in hand, ready to fire as the Mexican troops break through.
• The Goliad Massacre. After the surrender at Coleto Creek, Texian prisoners were marched out of the old Spanish fort and shot.
• The Battle of San Jacinto. The monument shows Houston waving his hat to encourage the infantry. Deaf Smith, whose horse was shot out from under him, is on foot with a pistol, and Sidney Sherman, then a colonel, is behind Houston.
• Santa Anna’s surrender. Santa Anna, disguised as a private, appears before Houston, who is wounded and lying on a blanket under a live oak tree.
The monument includes four words Rosenberg thought expressed the best of Texas — patriotism, honor, devotion and courage.
Almost everyone knows the 22-foot woman at the top of the four columns is Victory. At the time, the goddess was the second-largest bronze in America, behind only William Penn in Philadelphia.
Fewer people know about the figures at the base of the columns. That’s Defiance on the east side of the monument. She’s wearing a lioness’ skin and she’s ordering the Mexican army out of Texas. At her feet is the date that marks the start of the war, Oct. 2, 1835.
On the west side is Peace, with a sword in one hand and the republic’s coat of arms in the other. The date at her feet marks the Battle of San Jacinto.
On the north is a bronze medallion representing Sam Houston. On the south is a medallion representing Stephen F. Austin.
On the monument, you can find well-known names, such as Mirabeau B. Lamar, David Crockett and William B. Travis. You can also find lesser-known names, including George W. Hockley and J.C. Neill.
If you get to know all of those, you’ll know some history.
So, from everyone at The Daily News, long live Texas.
• The Daily News Editorial Board
