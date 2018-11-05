Today is a great day to be an American, and those of us who haven’t already should celebrate our good fortune by going to vote.
Among our biggest flaws, one that we share with most of the affluent free world, is a tendency to take very important things for granted. Among those things is the right to cast ballots for the people who would represent us in government.
It’s an imperfect system, perhaps. People argue money has too much influence, that we ought to have real choices among more than two parties, that the news media focuses too much on spectacle and too little on substance, among other things.
There’s truth in all those criticisms, but the fundamental truth is that by Wednesday morning millions of Americans will have cast ballots in thousands of races without any fear beyond that of seeing their preferred candidate lose.
And we can be fairly well assured that the will of the people will prevail, for better or for worse, depending on your own perspective.
We can say with almost certainty that in the end, the system will have worked.
A lot, maybe most, of the rest of the people on this planet do not have that right or practical expectation.
There have been some things to like about recent election cycles, despite, and honestly maybe because of, the vitriol during and since the most recent presidential election.
As we’ve noted before, a record 15.6 million Texans registered to vote in this election.
The number of registered voters in the county has grown by 16,002 people since March 6, the day of Texas’ primary elections.
As of Wednesday, there were 210,566 registered voters in Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Voter Registrar’s Office. In March, there were 194,564 voters registered, marking an 8.2 percent increase in about seven months.
The number of registered voters in the county also has grown significantly since the day Donald Trump was elected president.
On Nov. 8, 2016, there were just 158,284 registered voters in the county. The registered voter base has increased 33 percent over the past two years.
The numbers seem to indicate that a large portion of the county’s voting age population is now registered to vote. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 238,826 people of voting age population in the county in 2017. That would mean about 88 percent of the county’s voting age population is registered to vote.
And people have been going to the polls.
More than 90,000 people voted early in Galveston County in 2018, more than doubling the number of votes cast in the same period during the 2014 midterm elections.
More than 32 percent of registered voters in the county voted early, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office. A total of 90,166 voted early in Galveston County.
Across Texas, turnout has been similarly large. In the state’s 30 most populous counties, where 78 percent of registered voters live, more than 39 percent of registered voters turned out to cast ballots early.
The voter turnout didn’t quite match that of the 2016 elections, when about 48 percent of registered voters in the county voted early, but is was remarkable for an off-year election.
In recent years, early voting has generally surpassed turnout on actual election days.
During the 2016 presidential election, 102,143 people voted early, compared to 23,193 on Election Day.
In 2014, 40,991 people voted early and 23,958 voted on election day.
We hope that boom in turnout continues today and that one of Wednesday’s stories will be about another record falling.
There’s no reason why that shouldn’t be the case.
While a lot of the interest in this election is driven by large races, Ted Cruz versus Beto O’Rourke, for example, Texans also are choosing a governor, Texas Attorney General and Texas Land Commissioner.
Locally, there are elections for U.S. and state representatives, for League City council and for the Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees, among other races. The College of the Mainland also is seeking a $162.5 million bond.
• Michael A. Smith
The math dosen't add up. If 90,116 voted out of 210,566 registerd voters. That would mean 42.8% voted early, not 32% as stated.
