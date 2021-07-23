Business owners can’t find workers to fill their jobs. But people everywhere are looking for work. What gives?
One thing we’ve heard echoed in regard to the coronavirus pandemic is employers are having trouble filling positions that were left empty when COVID-19 shut down the economy and spurred massive layoffs.
Of special concern for Galveston is the dearth of workers in the hospitality industry. For a while, it seemed every restaurant, bar, gift shop and hotel on the island was waving a “HELP WANTED” or “NOW HIRING” flag, and many of them included an “ALL POSITIONS” footnote.
Those signs aren’t quite as ubiquitous as they were a month or so ago, but there still are plenty of them. It’s not just on the island and not just in the hospitality industry. Employers across the county — and the country — are struggling.
National unemployment rates hit record highs during the height of the pandemic as more businesses shut down, more workers got sick or needed to quarantine and more people got more afraid of contracting the virus.
Closer to home, there also was the issue of pandemic restrictions keeping the island’s annual influx of foreign students from converging on Galveston to work for the summer. Some local workers took pandemic layoffs as impetus to leave the hospitality industry altogether in search of higher-paying jobs and careers. Some moved out of the county, either by choice or necessity.
But there’s a flip side to this coin. There are large groups of people who are actively looking for work. Older workers, for instance. Women especially, it seems, become invisible to employers once they turn 50 or so. It doesn’t seem to happen to men as much. Or if it does, we don’t hear as much about it.
There are cadres of smart, professional, sharp-as-a-tack and vibrant women with decades of experience trying to claw their way back into the workforce after having been laid off because of the pandemic or forced to leave their jobs to tend to and teach their children when schools shut down. Too often, they lose out on positions — that they are perfectly suited for — to younger candidates.
Parolees and probationers usually are required to find work — but they find that finding work is difficult. Even those with criminal records who are free of post-incarceration oversight often can’t find jobs because of their backgrounds. Hiring men and women who’ve done time can be tricky, of course, and requires proper vetting, but note: Dismissing people out of hand simply because of a criminal record isn’t anywhere near proper. So many are hard-working individuals who paid their dues and want more than anything to get back on their feet, support (or start) their families and put the past behind them.
Hiring the formerly incarcerated, whether individually or through social programs, is a positive for the community as well, since solid and livable post-incarceration employment is a key factor in reducing recidivism.
Fully capable but physically or developmentally disabled persons also often are overlooked, as well, and there are programs available to match them with employers.
Truth is, these and other workforce-marginalized folks have trouble finding work pandemic or not.
We know the issue of wages comes into play here. They need to be fair and livable, and we know that $7.25 an hour is neither. For perspective, the federally determined poverty level annual income is $18,250. Working the traditional 2,080 work hours in a year at $7.25 an hour would amount to just more than $15,000. Nine dollars an hour isn’t much better, taking an employee to just over the poverty line, and $10 is only beginning to be an improvement that translates even marginally well in the real world.
It all gets even more complex when you get into the upper echelons of professional careers and highly skilled trades.
But the thing is this: A salary that one person might scoff at could be a lifesaver for someone else. The wage that would be below one person’s bottom threshold could be the difference, literally between life and death, freedom and imprisonment for someone else. A job that might be an embarrassment to person A might be an uplifting and life-affirming point of pride for person B.
It’s a difficult problem with layers of complexity, but it’s not unsolvable. The supply is there; the demand is there. The tricky part, of course, is in the matchmaking.
And sure, that’s easy for pundits like newspaper folks to say from up here in the cheap seats. But it’s doable, and every step of progress that’s made is a step in the right direction.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
