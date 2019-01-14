Residents of Texas City and those living elsewhere around Galveston Bay should plan to attend a meeting set for Thursday about plans to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal on more than 900 acres of land in Texas City.
The Woodlands-based NextDecade, which in late 2016 revealed its plans for the $4 billion to $6 billion project, last week announced an open house meeting for the public to learn more about the terminal.
The public meeting, scheduled for Thursday at the Nessler Center, comes after a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission initiated a pre-filing review process for the new Galveston Bay LNG Export Terminal in October, which the company requested in August.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is conducting an environmental review of the project, according to agency documents. An official approval of the project from the commission is expected in mid-2022, which would be followed by the new terminal’s construction beginning late that same year.
The terminal is expected to come online in 2027, a company news release stated.
At liquefaction plants like the one that’s planned for Shoal Point, natural gas would arrive via high-pressure pipelines and be supercooled to -260 F. At that temperature, natural gas liquefies and condenses to 1/600th its volume, making it easier to ship. The liquefied gas is then shipped overseas in very large tankers.
A pipeline project planned for Katy would transport natural gas to the terminal. A public meeting for the community to learn about that project has been scheduled for Wednesday in Rosenberg in Fort Bend County.
The Texas City facility will be capable of producing up to 2.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas a year, according to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission documents. The natural gas will be loaded on to tankers via two jetties that will be constructed in Galveston Bay, the documents state.
The new facility will be on Shoal Point Island, along the Texas City Ship Channel, according to pre-filing documents. The site is on about 994 acres and in the past was used as a disposal site for dredged material.
Shoal Point is east of Texas City’s major petrochemical complex and about 6 miles from where the Houston Ship Channel opens to the Gulf of Mexico, providing an attractive location for the plant, NextDecade Chairman and CEO Kathleen Eisbrenner told the Daily News in 2016.
NextDecade signed a lease agreement for the land with Texas City and the Texas General Land Office in 2016.
The terminal, which is expected to lead to more than 100 full-time jobs, as well as thousands of construction jobs, should be an economic boon for Texas City, city officials said.
