With the holiday shopping days winding down, there is one gifting option you may want to consider: giving to a nonprofit in the name of someone else.
The most appreciated gifts are unique and unexpected and make an emotional connection. Giving to a nonprofit focused on helping those in need checks all the boxes. Moreover, doing so allows you to give with true purpose.
A gift to a local charity or organization will work long after the wrapping paper and bows find themselves on the curb. And the multiplier, the impact of your investment in others, helps lift everyone. So, again, this a unique and thoughtful act of gifting.
While there are tens of thousands of options, here are a few broad-based suggestions The Daily News is proud to support. Please consider these as a thought starter, knowing there are many impactful options, both large and small.
When it comes to broad-based assistance to our community, The Daily News annually gifts to the United Way. The organization connects to a long list of groups and individuals in need, ensuring the integrity of the destination of their grants and assistance programs.
Additionally, gifting to the organization can be as narrow or broadly targeted as one wishes.
The Galveston County Food Bank is another organization we proudly support. No matter the current economics, someone is going hungry. A gift will go to assisting those who find themselves putting food on the table — a critical element for anyone.
The Ronald McDonald House in Galveston is a tremendous resource for families worldwide. Working with families of children receiving care at the nearby Shriners Children’s Texas — another excellent option — a gift will make a powerful impact when a family is in tremendous need.
The Salvation Army, one of the oldest and most trusted organizations in the nonprofit world, is another organization The Daily News historically supports. Although best known for its Red Kettle holiday drives, the Salvation Army’s work involves a wide range of assistance for those who find themselves in either temporary or long-term need.
Hospice Care Team is another worthy local group with which The Daily News is proud to have a long partnership. The group cares for people at the end of their lives, their greatest time of need, allowing individuals and families to spend their most difficult days in dignity.
And if you are a pet lover, shelters across our county are in great need. As reported in The Daily News, shelters find themselves swollen with occupants. While you might not be able to adopt, making a contribution will help these critical organizations provide the best experiences for those waiting for their forever home.
Finally, organizations of faith do great work in our community. While not as publicly known, nearly all are home to small but effective programs helping segments of those in need. We encourage you to reach out to those of your choice.
Again, we don’t mean this list as an end-all, but rather a thought starter. Gifting a donation is easier. Most of these organizations help you make donations via a trusted digital tool.
This year, The Daily News encourages you to include a gift with a heart on your holiday list — a donation to a quality nonprofit.
