Each year, our local chambers of commerce in Galveston County take the time to recognize those who they wish to thank for a job well done in helping foster a stronger business community.
Recently, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort.
The Daily News is a proud supporter of the good work these chambers do in our community. In fact, The Daily News was the first member of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce when it was chartered as the first chamber in Texas 176 years ago. Chambers of commerce play an important role in supporting local businesses through networking, legislative affairs and educational opportunities.
So, here is wishing the best to the winners announced at the 2021 annual meeting by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Congratulations.
• Leonard Woolsey
Award recipients
“Nonno” Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year — state Sen. Larry Taylor
Christie Mitchell Beachcomber Award — Galveston County Recovery Fund
Global Impact Award — James Le Duc and associates, Galveston National Laboratory, University of Texas Medical Branch
Galveston County Champions — County Judge Mark Henry and the Galveston County COVID-19 Business Taskforce
Community Champions — James Clark, president of the Galveston chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association; Anthony P. Brown, attorney, McLeod, Alexander, Powel & Apffel; U.S. Small Business Administration; Frost Bank; HomeTown Bank; Moody Bank; and Texas First Bank
Victor Pierson C-Crewe Award — Rodger Rees, CEO of the Port of Galveston
Carol and Fred Wurst Navigator of the Year — Keisha Heck, Mitchell Historic Properties
Volunteers of the Year — Christina Dunn, Odyssey Academy; and Sara Hawkes, Network Funding
Unsung Hero — Juan Cisneros, Gulfside Cleaning Services
