Welcome to Galveston. We hope your spring break experience is all you ever hoped it would be and that you’ll return again and again.
We’re glad you’re here and we want you to have fun. And one way to ensure that is to have a safe stay that isn’t punctuated by a traffic fine or a trip to the police station or emergency room. To help out, let us explain some things:
One thing that is paramount when visiting Galveston — and we have to remind locals of this multiple times throughout the year, as well — is that the Gulf of Mexico isn’t a swimming pool. It’s a vast, powerful and unpredictable living thing. There are currents, marine life and an uneven bottom pocked with troughs and drop-offs.
To stay on the good side of Galveston’s most fulsome natural treasure, please follow these guidelines from our internationally recognized beach patrol:
• Swim near a lifeguard.
• Never swim alone.
• Stay away from the rocks, which are where rip currents roll. If you get caught in one, relax and float rather than trying to swim directly to shore. If you’re a strong swimmer, swim parallel to the beach until you’re free of the current, then swim to shore.
• Never go in after someone who’s caught in a rip current. Call 911 or get the attention of a lifeguard. You can extend a reaching object or throw a line or floating object to the person. The beach patrol maintains rescue boxes that have a line and a ring buoy on each jetty.
• Avoid swimming or wading at the ends of the island — The San Luis Pass and the ship channel have very strong tidal flow and are illegal areas for swimming.
• Don’t dive in head first.
• Observe warning signs and flags.
• Non-swimmers and children should use lifejackets when in or around the water.
• Alcohol and water don’t mix — if you choose to drink, try to remember that even though you may feel invincible, you’re not.
• Take precautions from the heat and sun.
In addition to these water-based caveats, we have a few requests, which are really simple common sense and common courtesy:
• Please don’t litter. Our island is beautiful, and keeping it that way even in the off season is tough. Please don’t add to the burden of our city services — take your trash with you when you go.
• Please be respectful of residents’ property. Stay off their lawns and out of their trees, etc.
• Please be mindful of the noise, noise, noise, noise. Although you’re on vacation, most of our residents have to get up for work on weekday mornings.
• Please obey all the traffic rules, pay attention to speed limit signs and those that tell you where you can and can’t drive your rented golf cart.
• And please, for Pete’s sake (and everyone else’s), don’t drink and drive.
AND NOW FOR A WORD TO OUR LOCALS
Things are fairly tame in Galveston during spring break, at least in comparison to places like South Padre Island. College kids abound, for sure, but there are a lot of families, too — and the atmosphere on the island reflects that mix.
Spring breakers bring energy and income and are a boon for local businesses. And, no doubt, a good many of them will remember our little slice of heaven when making future vacation plans. So in the end, spring break is good for the island.
Expect more traffic, of course, and some crowding at your favorite stores and eateries. Maybe you’ll have to wrangle a little more for a spot on the beach and, yes, there will be more noise in the evening when the action heats up. But it’ll be OK. Really.
So, to our locals and visitors alike: To ensure that spring break 2022 is a great one for everyone — be patient, be polite and have fun.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
