Well, here we are again.
During an early morning national news show Tuesday, one anchor answered the question that many people might have on their minds.
It wasn’t about testing. It wasn’t about masks.
It was about toilet paper.
“People are starting to panic buy again,” she said at the end of a report about rising coronavirus cases around the country. It wasn’t the story, just an afterthought with no follow-up. It hung there like an overfilled water balloon attached to a running hose, quivering and just waiting to erupt.
Are we panic buying again? Will toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies become hard to find again? What about Vienna sausages, which mysteriously became hot commodities a few months ago?
Hard to say. But, if you actually pay attention, you can feel a new nervousness creeping in. Not among all people, of course, because there clearly are folks who refuse to social distance and who are fighting, sometimes physically and literally, the idea of wearing masks.
But there is indeed a revived undercurrent of concern. Lay people are saying we’re heading into round 2 of pandemic 2020, while the experts warn that round 1 isn’t even over yet.
Whatever you call it, a number of things — too many regulations relaxed too quickly, too many people giving into the siren call of “getting back to normal” after enduring many months of “definitely not normal,” a bubbling over of emotions triggered by a perception of threats to personal freedom and even an outbreak of civil unrest on top of it all that has pushed thousands of people into large, tightly packed crowds around the world — have come together to move the needle in the wrong direction.
As we look at the rising numbers of new confirmed cases and positivity percentages — and as governors and local leaders scramble anew to “flatten the curve” — it feels like we’re starting over.
But we’re not. Unlike the initial outbreak, this was not totally unexpected. We’ve been here before, just a few months ago. We have lessons learned under our belts; they’re hanging right there next to our holstered bottles of hand sanitizer.
Our medical experts know more about how this thing works; no one, for example, is going to claim young people are immune or that there’s no such thing as being asymptomatic but still infected. This time around, our political leaders can’t burrow their heads in the sand and tell us it’s nothing to worry about or that it’s going to disappear like magic.
And on a personal level, we’ve learned more about our part in the whole thing. No one wants to see shutdowns and stay-at-home orders like we did a few months ago. But if they come, we know how to handle them.
• We’ve learned that it’s entirely possible to stay connected even as we stay apart.
• We’ve learned how vital it is to check on neighbors and lend a hand when we can.
• We’ve learned there’s good in the world for us to give and take as needed.
• We’ve learned how to work, learn, teach and socialize from home, even if it’s not ideal.
• We’ve learned that we are more creative than we thought and more intellectually nimble than we imagined.
• We’ve learned that self-care is a necessity, not a luxury, and that we all need and deserve it.
• We’ve learned that panic buying is actually not necessary; most likely, the supply chain will not be terribly interrupted for a long time.
• We’ve learned that good personal hygiene is more than just a good idea; in times like this, it can save lives.
And then there are the big four things that remain at the core of stemming the spread:
• Keep your distance.
• Stay home when you can.
• Wash your hands — often and thoroughly with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds or, short of that, use hand sanitizer.
• And, finally, you knew this was coming: Wear. A. Mask. Whether it’s mandated by law or not, wear a mask when you’re not at home or in your personal vehicle.
As Managing Editor Laura Elder said in a commentary last week, “We’re going to have to coexist with COVID-19” for a while, at least until a vaccine is developed and readily available.
So, we must exhibit common sense, keep our wits about us, and soldier on, learning and incorporating lessons as we go.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
(1) comment
America is 4% of the world's population. We have 25% of the COVID-19 deaths. There's a lesson there for anyone who cares to learn it.
But what I've learned is that 125,000 dead Americans means next to nothing to a whole lot of Americans.
