Over the holiday weekend, a couple in California triggered a wildfire that raged over 86,000 acres and as of Tuesday had yet to be contained.
Six hundred firefighting personnel had been dispatched to tackle the blaze, along with 60 engines, six aircraft and six helicopters.
No deaths, injuries or structural damage had been reported, but thousands of people had been evacuated, and the suffering of wildlife will be immeasurable. Not to mention the cost of fighting the fire.
All because people used a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” to announce the gender of their soon-to-be-born baby.
Pyrotechnics. In a forest. Just for funsies.
Certainly the parents-to-be meant no harm. But still, we have to wonder: Have we forgotten that we aren’t alone in the world and not everything revolves around us?
One needs to look no further than the Galveston beaches on a Monday morning for evidence that far too many people think they’re entitled to disregard the law and the tenets of common decency.
On Memorial Day weekend, beach-cleaning crews picked up 156,200 pounds of trash, according to the Galveston park board. But it’s not just holidays; the previous weekend the crews picked up 90,000 pounds.
Or to county streets and highways. The Daily News reported last week that the number of drunken-driving charges being filed in Galveston County courts this year is on pace to surpass previous years.
Through the first of this month, 1,165 people had been charged with driving while intoxicated in Galveston County. In all of 2019, there were 1,687 DWI charges filed. At the current rate, the county is on pace to surpass that total by the end of 2020.
Then, of course, there are the people who get rude or, worse, aggressive with workers when they’re asked to abide by the rules and wear a mask when they enter an establishment. Or people who invade personal space by putting their maskless faces too close to others.
Drunken driving, littering and flouting pandemic safeguards are big deals. But there is a whole host of other “little” deals that exacerbate the problem. Leaving your shopping cart in an empty parking spot. Not having your pets spayed or neutered and failing to keep them from roaming. Playing music too loudly without regard for your neighbors. Letting your children run amok in inappropriate places. Body-shaming. Gossip.
People engage in all sorts of little slights and indignities every day that, in light of the really big issues, might not seem all that important. But they all are indicative of what seems to be a growing disregard for one another. A disconnect from our fellow humans.
Whether it happens on a personal level or an international level — no matter the scale — it’s all on the human level.
Galveston County should be proud of how well it handles many issues. Protests around racial justice, for instance. Voices have been heard and conversations begun — peacefully, respectfully.
It was heartening to see Black Lives Matters protesters meeting counter-protesters, both sides heavily armed, in the middle of the street in Dickinson to shake hands and talk respectfully to one another before heading back to their respective sides of the street, physically and ideologically.
That is Galveston County. Let’s keep that up and hope the rest of state, even the country and the world can learn from us. And let’s strive to do our part on a personal level.
In the words of Mother Teresa: “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”
Let’s not forget.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
