Our readers represent any number of spiritual paths, and we’re not here to talk religion.
It’s not the job of a news organization to tell people how they should or shouldn’t believe or worship or even if they should at all.
But hear us out.
Though it’s the foundation on which the Christian faith is built, there is a universal promise of hope in the Easter season. It can be found in many paths by many names, and it seems especially appropriate in these troubled and chaotic times.
In the darkness of a world messed up, locked down and literally plagued by a pandemic that has shaken us to our very souls, there is no better time for this message:
It’s Friday. But Sunday is coming.
For Christians, Good Friday is the darkest, most wrenching day of the year. It’s the day Jesus suffered and died on the cross. It’s followed just two days later by the most jubilant and triumphant day on the Christian calendar — Easter (or Resurrection Sunday, as it’s being called to differentiate it from similar stories of rebirth in other faith paths) — when Jesus was resurrected from the dead. Reborn from the darkness of the tomb into the light of grace and glory.
The late S.M. Lockridge, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in San Diego from 1953 to 1993, shared this powerful message of hope in an Easter meditation:
It’s Friday. But Sunday is coming.
For all of us — Christians, Jews, Muslims, pagans, atheists and agnostics alike, here in the county, in the country and around the world, the “Sunday” of this pandemic probably won’t come in two days or in two weeks.
But it will come. And with it will come everything we’ve been missing: parties and parades, sports, concerts, hugging, holding hands, shaking hands, just simply not being afraid (or prohibited) to physically reach out.
It won’t all be easy. The economy will take a while to stabilize. People will still need help to recover financially. And they’ll need time to heal emotionally and mentally from the toll that fear and isolation has taken on us individually and as a society. And families will have to try to return to “normal” without some of the treasured loved ones who made life so fabulously messy and full but who were lost to the infection.
And the good will continue to bubble to the top. The world will still be full of people and organizations at the ready to help make it safer, saner and simply more beautiful. The sun will still shine, puppies will still have bad breath and flowers will still bloom.
Humans by our very nature are resilient. Incredibly so. More so than governments, more so than disasters, more so than crises of any kind. And more so than this.
We’re adaptable, and we’re teachable. We’ll take lessons from this crisis into our post-pandemic world and be reborn better somehow, in big ways and small.
We just have to hold on because what we’re holding on for is worth it.
It’s Friday. But Sunday is coming.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
This editorial first appeared on April 10, 2020.
(1) comment
Thank you,..good Op-ed! A faith builder.[thumbup]
