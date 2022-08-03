Public health officials at all levels seem bent on continuing the divestiture of credibility they began during the COVID-19 pandemic by acting as if their role is to decide what the public needs to know, rather than fully informing the public — as long practice, good sense and the law require.
There were numerous examples of such paternalism during the COVID pandemic. The most egregious was withholding the names of people who had died of COVID.
During no other kind of calamity — neither acts of terrorism and other mass murder, nor war, nor natural disaster, nor traffic accidents, nor fires — has the government claimed the authority to withhold names of the dead.
That’s because it has none.
The best any of them, from the Galveston County Health District to state and federal agencies, could do was point vaguely at the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
No such provision exists in that statute.
It never was clear what public health officials hoped to achieve by anointing themselves in loco parentis to the people who pay the taxes that run their organizations, and it doesn’t matter.
The government in all forms and at every level has a legal obligation to disclose to the public all the public information in its possession, unless it can cite a statute saying otherwise.
The health district, for example, never has been able to do that and yet continues to act as if it has legal authority to decide on the public’s behalf what the public is fit enough to know.
The most recent example is even more egregious than all the sins against government transparency and disclosure of the public’s information to the public that occurred over COVID.
It occurred Monday when the health district reported the first presumptive local case of monkeypox and refused to disclose even the gender of the person infected.
“We want to focus on the disease, not the gender,” a health district employee told a Daily News reporter. It’s not clear who “we” is in that sentence, but it’s not the public; it’s not we the people who grant the authority for the health district to exist in the first place, and pay its bills.
Most likely “we” is health district employees who mean well, perhaps, but are acting outside their legal authority and also outside the bounds of good public policy.
They have joined a lot of others in the health apparatus, public and otherwise, who are tap dancing around the fact that the vast majority of people infected with monkeypox so far have been men who have sex with men.
One review of cases in the United Kingdom found that 151 of 152 cases were among men who had sex with men. One of the infected declined to answer the question.
Nobody should be stigmatized for getting sick. It’s wrong to do that.
It’s not, however, the health district’s job to withhold public information from the public for any of its own reasons, much less on the off chance it might prevent people inclined to stigmatize from doing so.
There are many other problems. One is polarizing the public health issue and the organization itself. For example, the district always reported whether a person who died from COVID had been vaccinated.
That was absolutely right and proper to do for many reasons, including that people needed to know that not being vaccinated might cost them their lives.
So what’s the difference here?
The contortions required to avoid bluntly stating the simple facts of the matter also lead to muddled messaging, such as advising people to “be careful in public,” as if going to the grocery store might lead to monkeypox infection.
People who pay their own bills can do what they will, but the public organizations involved in this public health problem need to stop the doomed attempts to manage public attitudes.
Instead, just state the facts. The good actors will act well and the bad actors will act badly, but that’s going to happen anyway and the organizations might maintain some credibility.
(0) comments
