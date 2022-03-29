If you live or have business, or pleasure, planned Saturday on Galveston’s West End, now’s a good time to tune into the fact the Ironman Triathlon will be underway from about 7 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m.
Ironman is a great event for Galveston, but it can cause traffic headaches around Moody Gardens and along Stewart Road.
The upsides, which islanders might need to remind themselves about, are many.
For one thing, Ironman is a strong brand.
People all over the world know what the name means and it has connotations of excellence derived from the athletes and from the organization and the event.
It’s a boon for Galveston to have its name, its brand, associated with a well-known and respected event.
That’s the sort of marketing bump money alone can’t buy.
There’s also money, however. The city estimates the 3,000 or so people who attended the event in 2018 spent almost $1.6 million, while the organizer spent another $80,000.
That broke down to more than $600,000 on lodging, more than $380,000 on food and beverage and almost $400,000 on retail sales. The event generated about $80,000 in direct sales taxes, according to the city.
The athletes and their entourages book hotel rooms and shop on the island.
Don’t believe it? Go to Kroger on Friday evening and count the fit people wearing high-end athletic shoes and performance apparel buying healthy food.
The Ironman crowd is a tourism official’s dream.
Its members tend to be educated and affluent.
They like experience travel and adventure recreation, are willing to spend on it and can afford to do so.
They will spend $2,000 or more on a bicycle.
They’re not likely to break the furniture or end up in jail.
The downside is a huge number of runners and cyclists will for several hours Saturday be using the same streets the rest of us use to get around.
It’s a manageable problem if drivers are aware the event is underway and plan to avoid it as much as possible and account for delays that are very likely.
The worst-case scenario is to blunder into it unaware, which most West Enders probably have done at least once.
Ironman organizers have done a much better job recently of reminding people the event is about to happen, and providing detailed information about where bottlenecks are likely to be.
For several days, for example, there has been a flashing sign near the intersection of Stewart Road and 81st Street.
The Daily News will publish more detailed information about road closures in the Thursday edition.
The best way to deal with Ironman, as with any of the other large events on the island, is to be aware of when and where it’s happening and plan accordingly.
• Michael A. Smith
