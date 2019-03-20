Congratulations are in order for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce for being awarded the 4-star accreditation by the United States Chamber of Commerce. The recognition is one only a small percentage of chambers of commerce earn.
The award recognizes chambers for their sound policies, effective organizational procedures and benefit to the community, according to the United States Chamber of Commerce.
The accreditation designation tells chamber members, as well as the greater business community, that the organization has effective programs, sound finances and is a strong advocate for their interests.
“We are thrilled to announce that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded our chamber with a 4-star accreditation,” Chamber President Jenny Senter said.
“This impressive honor puts the Texas City-La Marque Chamber and its 961 active members among the top 3 percent of chambers nationwide and it also puts the chamber among only 37 other accredited chambers in the state of Texas.”
The good news is the hard work and long hours put in by the chamber staff is being recognized — an honor for the staff, membership and community.
Achieving accreditation is a long and time-intensive commitment by a chamber. Lots of hours, detailed records and documented lists of accomplishments are not something easily assembled.
Additionally, the process examines financial accounting, record-keeping and other items that ensure the integrity of the investment by the membership and community.
This is the first time the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce has applied for accreditation under a process in which national chamber grants organizations 3-, 4-, or 5-star ratings depending on how well they meet the criteria for excellence in a wide range of disciplines.
The fact that Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce earned a 4-star rating on its first attempt is an impressive accomplishment.
The accreditation is good for five years at which time the chamber will reapply. And knowing what we know about this healthy, engaged and active chamber, we are willing to bet it will top itself in 2024.
• Leonard Woolsey
