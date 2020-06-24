Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.