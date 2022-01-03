It sure seems the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a bee in its bonnet about the already battered cruise industry attempting to stay afloat.
How else to explain its advisory last week that both the vaccinated and unvaccinated should avoid travel by cruise ship because chances of viral spread were again very high?
The CDC issued a Level 4 advisory for travelers because of the spread of the omicron variant, the agency said.
“Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status,” the agency said. “Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”
Note the CDC has issued no such warning about air travel, in a game in which we all pretend and wink that being in close quarters on an airplane is different than being in close quarters on a ship and that people are flying mainly for essential reasons and not for fun.
The CDC has issued no such warning about sporting events or anything else that involves large gatherings.
So why the cruise industry in particular?
The Cruise Line International Association, a trade group representing major cruise companies around the world, in a statement called the CDC’s warning disappointing and perplexing; only a “slim minority” of people boarding cruise ships were infected with COVID, the association said.
“No setting can be immune from this virus — however, it is also the case that cruise provides one of the highest levels of demonstrated mitigation against the virus,” the association said. “Cruise ships offer a highly controlled environment with science-backed measures, known testing and vaccination levels far above other venues or modes of transportation and travel, and significantly lower incidence rates than land.”
The CDC said Thursday that 5,013 cruise-related infections had been detected between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29. The two weeks before that, 162 cases had been reported, according to The Washington Post.
The latest CDC alert was a warning and not a prohibition. But we can’t help but be wary. The CDC shut down the U.S. cruise industry from March 2020 until late June of this year after it and other federal health agencies determined cruising was too dangerous to allow during the pandemic.
Nearly 400 cruises scheduled out of the Port of Galveston were canceled during the shutdown, costing the port an estimated $40 million in revenue.
Even when sailings restarted, the CDC warned against cruise travel and recommended people be vaccinated before sailing.
Now the health agency is moving the goal post by warning the fully vaccinated to cancel cruises.
As we enter the third year of COVID, it’s time for the CDC — and everyone else — to respond to the pandemic in a way that causes less economic and educational disruption, while protecting the most vulnerable and begin managing COVID as endemic, which is a disease regularly found among particular people or certain areas. Anyone with zero-COVID ambitions is going to be disappointed for years to come. But not all is bleak.
“Endemic disease does not mean unmanaged disease,” according to an October report on how the world can learn to live with COVID-19 by global consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
“Rather, what’s needed is a shift from viewing COVID-19 as a one-time threat that defines society to seeing it as a part of everyday life that we must learn to endure.”
About 38,000 Americans die every day in road-traffic accidents — far fewer than from COVID-19 over the past year but still a significant number, according to the McKinsey report.
“As a society, we have developed tools to make road travel safer — seat belts, airbags, impaired- driving laws and so on,” according to the McKinsey report. “Each road death is a tragedy, and carmakers, public safety-agencies and many others continually strive to reduce fatalities.”
But the feds don’t warn us not to drive on “high- fatality days” or roads with especially high death tolls.
The CDC should continue monitoring progress of the disease and define thresholds to activate or tighten public-health policies. There’s no argument there.
But there will be no eradicating COVID and its mutations. And treating omicron like it’s the end of the world risks desensitizing people to the point that no one will pay attention when an end-of-the-world variant comes along.
What’s happening now is not unusual, according to the McKinsey report.
“Epidemics end in one of two ways — either we close off all chains of transmission and drive cases to zero, as with all Ebola epidemics to date, or the disease becomes an ongoing part of the infectious- disease landscape, or endemic, as tuberculosis is today.”
We might soon be at a point in which we shift efforts from avoiding infections — which is near impossible — to avoiding severe illness, which is done through improvements in treatment and gaining immunity by vaccines or naturally through exposure.
Perhaps we’ll have to rely less on government and more on ourselves to combat COVID, much like we do with other endemic diseases.
But as the CDC works that out, it should refrain from using its power to single out the cruise industry, which has done all that it was asked and more to reduce the spread of the virus.
• Laura Elder
