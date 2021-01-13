The frustration among Galveston County residents about difficulty in getting COVID-19 vaccines is understandable, but not so much reasonable.
In the first place, nobody expected any vaccine to be available this soon in 2021. Most of the best estimates put that date in the spring at soonest. We’re not behind on this vast public health endeavor, but well ahead of schedule.
We should always expect good planning and execution from all levels of government, but it’s too soon to argue convincingly that any have failed, except maybe in a few minor instances.
One thing that could be clarified is who’s responsible for managing local distribution of the vaccines.
What’s already clear is the University of Texas Medical Branch is not responsible for that; not solely or even mostly anyway. People here, especially in Galveston, like to think of the medical branch as part of the governmental fabric. It’s not. Its presence here is a matter of geography, not administrative impetus or responsibility.
The medical branch has received the most vaccine doses and has responsibility to distribute those effectively. It’s not, however, responsible for serving Galveston County as if it were a locally funded hospital district. It’s not.
That responsibility falls to the county, and the county health district in particular.
Neither of those can create much of a distribution system when neither controls a predictable supply of vaccine doses, however. The bottom line at this point is no local officials know when, or even whether, the county will get any doses.
The best those officials can do is acknowledge that reality, which they have, and work to ensure the county gets its fair share of doses, which they have.
State officials are in the same boat. They can distribute only as much vaccine as they get from the federal government, which itself is at the mercy of supply from manufacturers.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Health Commissioner John Hellerstedt might justifiably be criticized for short- circuiting the state’s own plan and creating some false expectations among Texans.
They did that Dec. 29 by claiming vaccine doses were “sitting on hospital shelves” and demanding health providers expand their efforts to include people 65 and older and those with health conditions making them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
They opened that gate weeks before health providers had expected and, predictably, caught them all off guard.
To put that demand in context, the Galveston County Health District had 70 doses of vaccine on hand at the time.
Among the main things any organization must closely manage is its message, and the state botched its message.
What people heard on Dec. 29 from Abbott and Hellerstedt was a surplus of vaccines was “sitting on hospital shelves” and anybody 65 or older or suffering from some qualifying condition should be able to get vaccinated right then.
That was never the case, and the governor should not have implied it was.
It’s also true, however, that people hear what they want to hear. It’s just human nature.
What we should all be tuning into is the most consistent message from health care officials at every level.
• Be patient. This is a huge effort. It’s bigger and more complex than any in a couple of generations at least.
• Keep taking the simple, effective steps meant to slow the virus’ spread. Wear face coverings in public places. Avoid dense crowds. Wash your hands and keep your fingers out of your nose.
• Stay home if you’re sick. Get tested if you‘re unsure whether you have been exposed.
It’s likely that today more people will be infected in Galveston County than will be vaccinated. That’s on us. Each of us can do more than any level of government to battle the pandemic in the short-term just by recommitting to the simple steps.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.