If Texas leaders are champions of property rights and business freedoms, as they’ve often contended they are, they should stop interfering with cruise lines’ attempts to sail again from Galveston.
As it stands, COVID-19 has blown a gaping hole in the state’s hardline pro-business stance as politicians seek to play to anti-vaxxer crowds under the guise of freedom.
In May, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion attempting to join a Florida lawsuit challenging a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order making it difficult for cruise ships to resume sailing because of COVID-19.
On its face, the lawsuit appears to be business friendly.
It’s true that few industries have endured such onerous and lingering lockdowns as the cruise industry, and the lawsuit questions whether the CDC has overstepped its authority.
But the litigation in Florida and legislation in Texas also constitute interferences into the legal use of private property and were less supported by any service to the public good than the CDC’s action.
A Tampa-based judge recently granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the CDC from enforcing its orders pending further legal action on a broader Florida lawsuit.
The ruling doesn’t have an immediate effect on cruise plans from Galveston, the only cruise port in Texas. The ruling is specific to the CDC’s enforcement of rules in Florida.
While Florida and Texas have vested interests in advocating for and protecting industries that employ hundreds of thousands of people, both states’ efforts to prevent businesses from requiring vaccines of passengers run counter to ensuring the rights of those businesses to protect their employees and passengers from COVID in ways they see fit.
One of the most important protocols announced by Carnival Cruise Line earlier this month requires passengers to show proof they have received a COVID-19 vaccine. This came the same day Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law prohibiting businesses from asking for any kind of vaccination proof of its customers.
Carnival Cruise Line, essentially thumbing its nose at Abbott, said it would resume sailing again next month; and when it does, it will require vaccinations, even though doing that could violate the new state law.
Not only are the states of Florida and Texas interfering with what cruise operators want to do, but with what cruise customers want them to do. In other words, what the market demands.
“The overwhelming majority, over 90 percent of our customers, are saying they want to be on the ship with people that are vaccinated,” Don O’Neal, president of the Travelworld travel agency, told reporters earlier this month. “And I think Carnival has figured out that is a much larger pool of customers than the few that don’t want to be vaccinated.”
Royal Caribbean International won’t require vaccinations in Florida because of laws there, but it will in Galveston, officials said.
In a Facebook post earlier this month, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said the Independence of the Seas, which is scheduled to begin sailing from Galveston in August, would be among ships in the company’s fleet to sail with a “requirement for fully vaccinated guests.”
The company will make an exception for children younger than 12, who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, Bayley wrote.
Royal Caribbean plans to return to Galveston on Aug. 15. The company hasn’t sailed from Texas or other U.S. ports since March 2020 because of CDC restrictions.
Cruise lines have made it clear they’ll take their business elsewhere if they aren’t happy with states outlawing requirements that passengers be vaccinated.
The CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. in late May said Florida’s ruling could cause the company to suspend Florida departures and move its ships elsewhere.
“At the end of the day, cruise ships have motors, propellers and rudders,” CEO Frank Del Rio said during the company’s quarterly earnings call.
“And God forbid we can’t operate in the state of Florida for whatever reason, then there are other states that we do operate from, and we can operate from the Caribbean for a ship that otherwise would have gone to Florida.”
If Texas leaders are what they say they are — business friendly — they shouldn’t interfere with cruise lines’ efforts to sail again safely and in the way they, and apparently most of their customers, see fit.
Otherwise, Texas is business friendly until it isn’t.
• Laura Elder
