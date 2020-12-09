We’re fortunate to live in a county where leaders are loath to shut down commerce and free movement of people when COVID numbers don’t justify such measures, rather than eager to do so as some elsewhere seem to be.
County officials last week were right in asking the Texas Department of Emergency Management for an exemption from Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders that would close or restrict businesses if regional virus statistics meet certain thresholds.
The exemption would allow Galveston County businesses to stay open even if COVID statistics passed benchmarks that triggered closure orders and tighter restrictions in the region in which the county is included.
The county is part of the Trauma Service Area R, a nine-county region in which COVID cases recently have been at or just below 15 percent of total hospital capacity.
Under Abbott’s orders, regions with hospitalization rates of 15 percent or more for longer than a week must close bars, reduce capacity inside other businesses and cancel elective hospital procedures.
While some hospitals in the service area — in Orange and Jefferson counties — are feeling the strain from COVID patients, University of Texas Medical Branch hospitals aren’t.
County officials aren’t fiddling as Rome burns. It’s been 10 months since the medical branch began treating COVID-19 patients in Galveston, and the situation at Jennie Sealy Hospital is relatively calm, The Daily News reported last week. The number of patients at the hospital spiked in June and July, said Dr. Mohammed Fathi Zaidan, a pulmonologist who helps manage the intensive care unit.
“Based on the unique structure of our hospital region and the counties not adjoining us that are struggling at this moment with hospitalizations, we feel it would be detrimental to local businesses as well as medical care providers to have to start closing or limiting access to services,” said Tyler Drummond, the chief of staff to County Judge Mark Henry.
Drummond cited data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council showing only about 9 percent of operational hospital beds in Galveston County were being used by COVID-19 patients on Dec. 3.
Coronavirus cases are on the rise again across Texas, but the medical branch isn’t yet treating as many severely ill patients as it was earlier in the year, Zaidan said. Doctors such as Zaidan warn against complacency but health officials locally haven’t called for the extreme measures that cost thousands of people jobs and from which much of the local economy is still reeling.
Trauma Service Area R is an administrative subdivision that might be relevant in some administrative context or another. In this context — when and whether to deny people the fundamental right to make a legal living — it’s arbitrary to the point of uselessness.
Denying that right to Galveston County residents and business operators based on the situation in Orange and Jefferson counties makes no more sense, is no more right and proper, than clamping down on Wyoming because hospitals were packed in Florida.
There’s nothing irresponsible about the county seeking exemption from executive orders. It should be anathema to us all and a last resort to reimpose such harmful measures.
Galveston County leaders are right in refusing to panic and obsess about COVID-19 case counts and instead focus on the severity of illness and hospitalization rates. For the vast majority of people testing positive, illnesses are mild.
It’s also important to remember the point of such measures — to “flatten the curve,” which never meant stopping the spread of the virus. In flattening the curve, the same number of people might get sick, but the infections happen over a longer span of time, so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed and can treat everyone.
There might come a day when county leaders need to reassess their response. But that day hasn’t arrived.
The state should grant the county’s exemption.
• Laura Elder
